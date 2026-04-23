NTFore Silver Sponsorship 2026

As a Silver Sponsor, you’ll receive one team entry (4 golfers), a hole sponsorship, and complimentary snacks and lunch during the outing — a great way to enjoy the day while supporting a meaningful cause.

Join us on August 7th at Gracewil Country Club for the NTFore Golf Outing!

This year’s theme:

Country Club vs. Caddyshack ⛳️

Keep it classy or go all out — we encourage teams to dress up and be part of the fun!

Enjoy a fun, high-energy day on the course filled with great golf, built-in games, and a strong sense of community.

Don’t wait to secure your spot — this is one of the most exciting days of the summer!