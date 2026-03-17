Hosted by

Southwest Celtic Music Association

About this event

NTIF 2027 Admissions (copy)

ADULT: Friday Only
$20
  • Ages: 12+
  • Valid: 3/5 only
  • Friday Hours: 6:00-11:00

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

CHILD 1-DAY: Fri, Sat, or Sun (1 day only)
$10
  • Ages: 6-11
  • Valid: 1 Day Only - 3/5, 3/6, or 3/7
  • Friday Hours: 6:00-11:00
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

ADULT 1-DAY: Sat or Sun (1 day only)
$30
  • Ages: 12+
  • Valid: 1 Day Only - 3/6 or 3/7
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

ADULT 3-DAY: Fri, Sat, and Sun (1 person for all 3 days)
$50

One person can now enjoy all 3 days of NTIF for a discounted price (one 3-day bundle per person)

  • Ages: 12+
  • Valid: 3/5 - 3/7
  • Friday Hours: 6:00-11:00
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

CHILD 3-DAY: Fri, Sat, and Sun (1 person for all 3 days)
$20

One person can now enjoy all 3 days of NTIF for a discounted price (one 3-day bundle per person)

  • Ages: 6-11
  • Valid: 3/5 - 3/7
  • Friday Hours: 6:00-11:00
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

ADULT 2-DAY: Sat and Sun (1 person for both days)
$45

One person can now enjoy Saturday and Sunday at NTIF for a discounted price (one 2-day bundle per person)

  • Ages: 12+
  • Valid: 3/6 & 3/7
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

CHILD 2-DAY: Sat and Sun (1 person for both days)
$15

One person can now enjoy Saturday and Sunday at NTIF for a discounted price (one 2-day bundle per person)

  • Ages: 6-11
  • Valid: 3/6 & 3/7
  • Saturday Hours: 10:00-10:00
  • Sunday Hours: 11:00-7:30

Valid rain or shine!

No refunds or exchanges.

Add a donation for Southwest Celtic Music Association

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