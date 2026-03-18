Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc Nu Gamma Chapter

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Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc Nu Gamma Chapter

About this event

Nu Gamma’s Dare A Zeta

$2 Tier
$2

REMINDER: $2 is the cost of ONE dare in the $2 tier! Dares can be selected after ticket selection.

$3 Tier
$3

REMINDER: $3 is the cost of ONE dare in the $3 tier! Dares can be selected after ticket selection.

$5 Tier
$5

REMINDER: $3 is the cost of ONE dare in the $3 tier! Dares can be selected after ticket selection.

$7 Tier
$7

REMINDER: $7 is the cost of ONE dare in the $7 tier! Dares can be selected after ticket selection.

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