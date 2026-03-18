Nu Gamma’s Dare A Zeta

Hosted by
About this event
REMINDER: $2 is the cost of ONE dare in the $2 tier! Dares can be selected after ticket selection.
REMINDER: $3 is the cost of ONE dare in the $3 tier! Dares can be selected after ticket selection.
REMINDER: $3 is the cost of ONE dare in the $3 tier! Dares can be selected after ticket selection.
REMINDER: $7 is the cost of ONE dare in the $7 tier! Dares can be selected after ticket selection.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!