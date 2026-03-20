Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

Hosted by

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity

About this event

Nu Nu Nu Chapter - Hispaniola Open

Calle Principal

Playa Dorada 538, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Two foursomes (8 golfers), premium signage at tee box and clubhouse, logo on all tournament materials and social media, VIP recognition at awards dinner, and acknowledgment in post-event communications to the orphanage

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

One foursome (4 golfers), signage at tee box, logo on tournament materials and social media, recognition at awards dinner

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Two individual golfer entries, signage at designated hole, name listed on tournament materials and social media

Bronze Sponsor
$500

One individual golfer entry, name listed on tournament signage and social media

Hole Sponsor
$250

Company name and signage displayed at a designated hole

Golfer Registration - International Player
$160

Entry includes your choice of competition format: 2 Person Scramble or Individual Stroke Play. Women's Division available. First and second place recognized in all divisions. Rate applies to all players traveling from outside the Dominican Republic.


What's Included

  • Green fees (carts not included)
  • Post-round lunch and reception
  • Gift bag
  • Scorecards
Golfer Registration: Dominican Player
$125

Entry includes your choice of competition format: 2 Person Scramble or Individual Stroke Play. Women's Division available. First and second place recognized in all divisions. Rate applies to all players residing in the Dominican Republic.


What's Included

  • Green fees (carts not included)
  • Post-round lunch and reception
  • Gift bag
  • Scorecards


Friend of the Chapter
$50

Recognition on social media and in post-event communications

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