Nu Nu Nu Chapter - Hispaniola Open

About this event
Playa Dorada 538, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic
Two foursomes (8 golfers), premium signage at tee box and clubhouse, logo on all tournament materials and social media, VIP recognition at awards dinner, and acknowledgment in post-event communications to the orphanage
One foursome (4 golfers), signage at tee box, logo on tournament materials and social media, recognition at awards dinner
Two individual golfer entries, signage at designated hole, name listed on tournament materials and social media
One individual golfer entry, name listed on tournament signage and social media
Company name and signage displayed at a designated hole
Entry includes your choice of competition format: 2 Person Scramble or Individual Stroke Play. Women's Division available. First and second place recognized in all divisions. Rate applies to all players traveling from outside the Dominican Republic.
What's Included
Entry includes your choice of competition format: 2 Person Scramble or Individual Stroke Play. Women's Division available. First and second place recognized in all divisions. Rate applies to all players residing in the Dominican Republic.
What's Included
- Green fees (carts not included)
- Post-round lunch and reception
- Gift bag
- Scorecards
Recognition on social media and in post-event communications
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