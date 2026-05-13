The Sigma Light Foundation

Hosted by

The Sigma Light Foundation

About this event

Nu Phi Sigma Blue Thunder & White Lighting Masquerade Ball

107 E 1st St

Dayton, OH 45402, USA

Super Early
$50
Available until Jul 25

Discounted ticket costs purchased before July 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM

Early Bird
$60
Available until Aug 25

Discounted ticket costs purchased before August 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM

Super Early Bird Table of 8
$360
Available until Aug 25

Super Early Bird 8 Tickets per table. Discounted ticket costs purchased before August 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM

General Admission
$65

General admission ticket for September 13th.

Couple Tickets
$120

General admission couple tickets for September 26th.

Table of 8 – Early
$440
Available until Aug 25

Early Bird 8 Tickets per table. Discounted ticket costs purchased before August 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM

General Admission Table of 8
$500

General admission table for September 26th.

Vendor Table
$100

Join us as a vendor! Contact us at [email protected] before purchasing your vendor table.

Add a donation for The Sigma Light Foundation

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