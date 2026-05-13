Nu Phi Sigma Blue Thunder & White Lighting Masquerade Ball

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About this event
Discounted ticket costs purchased before July 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM
Discounted ticket costs purchased before August 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM
Super Early Bird 8 Tickets per table. Discounted ticket costs purchased before August 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM
General admission ticket for September 13th.
General admission couple tickets for September 26th.
Early Bird 8 Tickets per table. Discounted ticket costs purchased before August 25, 2026, at 11:59 PM
General admission table for September 26th.
$
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