Nu Rho Sigma, 2025 Valentine's Day Raffle

Enter to win a romantic getaway for two, which includes a one-night stay at a luxury hotel, $100 restaurant gift card, and gourmet goodies for the special couple. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.

Enter to win a romantic getaway for two, which includes a one-night stay at a luxury hotel, $100 restaurant gift card, and gourmet goodies for the special couple. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.

More details...