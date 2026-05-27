Nu Sigma Chapter Polo Fundraiser

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These are Dri-Fit shirts that fit pretty much true to size, may want to go up a size if you have concerns about shrinking.
These are Dri-Fit shirts that fit pretty much true to size, may want to go up a size if you have concerns about shrinking.
These are Dri-Fit shirts that fit pretty much true to size, may want to go up a size if you have concerns about shrinking.
Add for each shirt color you'd like to have your name attached.
$
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