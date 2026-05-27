Dennis White Memorial Scholarship Fund

Offered by

Dennis White Memorial Scholarship Fund

About this shop

Nu Sigma Chapter Polo Fundraiser

White Polo
$45

These are Dri-Fit shirts that fit pretty much true to size, may want to go up a size if you have concerns about shrinking.

Blue Polo
$45

These are Dri-Fit shirts that fit pretty much true to size, may want to go up a size if you have concerns about shrinking.

Grey Polo
$45

These are Dri-Fit shirts that fit pretty much true to size, may want to go up a size if you have concerns about shrinking.

Embroidered Name
$10

Add for each shirt color you'd like to have your name attached.

Add a donation for Dennis White Memorial Scholarship Fund

$

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