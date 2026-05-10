Nubian Voices Juneteenth & 15-Year Anniversary Celebration

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About this event
1861 N M.L.K. Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89106, USA
Enjoy the full event—celebration program, lite lunch, refreshments, and purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win cool raffle items—plus experience a live Toastmasters meeting to grow your speaking and leadership skills!
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
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