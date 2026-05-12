Nubian Voices Juneteenth & 15th Anniversary Celebration — Sponsorship Packages

Offered by
About this shop
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in an e-mail acknowledgement.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in an e-mail acknowledgement.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in an e-mail acknowledgement.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in an e-mail acknowledgement.
For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].
Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!