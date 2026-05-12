Nubian Voices Toastmasters

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Nubian Voices Toastmasters

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Nubian Voices Juneteenth & 15th Anniversary Celebration — Sponsorship Packages

Legacy Red Sponsor
$300
  • Sponsorship of 2 Toastmasters memberships (Value: $120)
  • Full-page ad in digital program book
  • Logo listed on event signage
  • Verbal recognition during event program
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials for attendees
  • Dedicated social media spotlight post
  • Logo included in event recap
  • 4 VIP reserved seats

Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in an e-mail acknowledgement.


For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].


Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.


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Vision White Sponsor
$150
  • Sponsorship of 1 Toastmasters membership (Value: $60)
  • Half-page ad in digital program book
  • Logo listed on event signage
  • Verbal acknowledgement during event
  • Opportunity to include promotional materials
  • Group social media recognition
  • 2 VIP reserved seats

Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in an e-mail acknowledgement.


For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].


Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.


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Voice Blue Sponsor
$75
  • Sponsorship of 1 Toastmasters Pathways Level (Value: $35)
  • Logo listed on event signage
  • Verbal acknowledgement during program
  • 1 VIP reserved seat

Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in an e-mail acknowledgement.


For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].


Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.

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Raffle Sponsor
$50
  • Logo listed on event signage
  • Verbal acknowledgement during program
  • Inclusion in sponsor thank-you post
  • 20 BONUS Raffle Tickets!

Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in an e-mail acknowledgement.


For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].


Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.


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