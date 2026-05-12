Nubian Voices Juneteenth & 15th Anniversary Celebration — Sponsorship Packages

Sponsorship of 2 Toastmasters memberships (Value: $120)

Full-page ad in digital program book

Logo listed on event signage

Verbal recognition during event program

Opportunity to provide branded materials for attendees

Dedicated social media spotlight post

Logo included in event recap

4 VIP reserved seats

Detailed instructions for submitting your company logo and advertisement materials will be provided in an e-mail acknowledgement.





For questions about sponsor packages, please contact: [email protected].





Please note: During checkout, you will have the OPTION to leave a donation for our Nubian Voices Campaign Platform. This is completely OPTIONAL. To change the donation amount, please click “OTHER.” No donation is required.



