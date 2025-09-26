nuBINGO Music Extravaganza!

About this event
Includes entry to the event and ONE Bingo card to each round of Bingo. (Total of 2 cards)
Includes entry to the event and TWO Bingo cards to each round of Bingo. (Total of 4 cards) Value: $90
Includes entry to the event for two people and ONE Bingo card per person to each round of Bingo and ONE strand of beads used in the 50/50 raffle contest. (Total of 4 cards)
Includes entry to the event for two people and TWO Bingo cards per person to each round of Bingo. (Total of 8 cards) Value: $180
Includes entry to the event for two people and TWO Bingo cards per person to each round of Bingo and TWO strands of beads per person (Total of 8 cards and 4 stands of beads). Beads are used in the 50/50 raffle contest. Value: $260
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