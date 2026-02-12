Stoneham Coalition
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Stoneham Coalition

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Stoneham Coalition

About this event

Sales closed

Rhythm for Recovery, A NuBingo Production

295 Washington St

Woburn, MA 01801, USA

Add a donation for Stoneham Coalition

$

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

Pre-purchase raffle tickets to save time on the night of the event. $5 for one ticket or $10 for three (see below). Raffles must be redeemed the night of the event by someone in attendance.

Package of Three (3) Raffle Tickets
$10

Pre-purchase raffle tickets to save time on the night of the event. $10 for three tickets (buy two, get one free). Raffles must be redeemed the night of the event by someone in attendance.

Additional Bingo Card
$10

You can purchase as many additional bingo cards per game as you like. $10 covers one additional card for one game.

Additional Bingo Card Bundle
$35

Bundle and save! For $35, you get two additional bingo cards per game (a $40 value!)

General Admission
$25

Includes one bingo card for each of the two bingo games.

Table of 10
$225
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a table for your business, family, and friends to enjoy the night together and save! Tables include one bingo card per person for each of the two bingo games.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!