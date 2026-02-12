Rhythm for Recovery, A NuBingo Production

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About this event
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Pre-purchase raffle tickets to save time on the night of the event. $5 for one ticket or $10 for three (see below). Raffles must be redeemed the night of the event by someone in attendance.
Pre-purchase raffle tickets to save time on the night of the event. $10 for three tickets (buy two, get one free). Raffles must be redeemed the night of the event by someone in attendance.
You can purchase as many additional bingo cards per game as you like. $10 covers one additional card for one game.
Bundle and save! For $35, you get two additional bingo cards per game (a $40 value!)
Includes one bingo card for each of the two bingo games.
Purchase a table for your business, family, and friends to enjoy the night together and save! Tables include one bingo card per person for each of the two bingo games.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!