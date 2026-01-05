Nude Dudes Read Poetry

About this event
General Admission
General admission plus a $10 donation to Seed Theatre
Special reserved seating in the front row, a copy of the zine containing all poetry read, and a specialized bookmark to commemorate the event
Special table seating on the stage for a party of 4, a copy of the zine containing all poetry read (per guest), and a specialized bookmark to commemorate the event (for each guest)
$
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