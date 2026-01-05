B4CK / The Seed Theatre

Hosted by

B4CK / The Seed Theatre

About this event

Nude Dudes Read Poetry

1307 Dodds Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37404, USA

Bare Essentials
$25

General Admission

A Cheeky Donation
$35

General admission plus a $10 donation to Seed Theatre

Full Moon VIP Admission
$45

Special reserved seating in the front row, a copy of the zine containing all poetry read, and a specialized bookmark to commemorate the event

The Au Naturel Society Table
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Special table seating on the stage for a party of 4, a copy of the zine containing all poetry read (per guest), and a specialized bookmark to commemorate the event (for each guest)

Add a donation for B4CK / The Seed Theatre

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