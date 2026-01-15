Join us early and be part of something special.

Early Bird Admission offers full access to Nuevos Comienzos: From Welcome to Home at a reduced rate for our early supporters. This ticket includes entry to the event, food and beverages, and an inspiring experience centered on community, storytelling, and celebration.





Your early support helps us plan intentionally and ensures we can welcome as many community members and families as possible.





Thank you for believing in this moment from the very beginning.