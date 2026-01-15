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About this event
Join us early and be part of something special.
Early Bird Admission offers full access to Nuevos Comienzos: From Welcome to Home at a reduced rate for our early supporters. This ticket includes entry to the event, food and beverages, and an inspiring experience centered on community, storytelling, and celebration.
Your early support helps us plan intentionally and ensures we can welcome as many community members and families as possible.
Thank you for believing in this moment from the very beginning.
General Admission grants full access to Nuevos Comienzos: From Welcome to Home, La Casa de Jenny’s first-ever fundraiser. Join us for an uplifting gathering filled with connection, culture, and meaningful stories that honor the journey from arrival to belonging.
Your ticket directly supports programs that help newly arrived individuals and families navigate systems, build stability, and feel at home in their new communities.
When you attend, you’re not just joining an event, you’re investing in dignity, care, and community.
Not able to join us in person but still want to be part of Nuevos Comienzos: From Welcome to Home?
A $50 Community Ticket allows you to donate the cost of attendance so that a community member or La Casa de Jenny client can join us for this special event at no cost. Your generosity helps ensure that those most impacted by our work are not only supported but welcomed, celebrated, and included in this moment.
By purchasing a Community Ticket, you are helping cover food, space, and experience costs so our families and community members can gather, connect, and feel the power of belonging.
Even if you can’t be there, your presence will be felt.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!