Tri County Performing Arts Inc

Hosted by

Tri County Performing Arts Inc

About this event

Nunsense Friday Dinner event

1250 Nyssa St

Junction City, OR 97448, USA

Table A -Friday Dinner and performance
$35

Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the front of the stage

Table B -Friday Dinner and performance
$35

Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the front of the stage

Table C -Friday dinner and performance
$35

Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the front of the stage

Table D- Friday dinner and performance
$30

Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from mid-room

Table E -Friday Dinner and performance
$30

Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from mid-room

Table F -Friday Dinner and performance
$30

Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from mid-room

Table G -Friday Dinner and performance
$25

Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the back of the room

Table H -Friday Dinner and performance
$25

Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the back of the room

Table I -Friday Dinner and performance
$25

Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the back of the room

Add a donation for Tri County Performing Arts Inc

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