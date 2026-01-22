Nunsense Friday Dinner event

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the front of the stage
Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the front of the stage
Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the front of the stage
Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from mid-room
Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from mid-room
Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from mid-room
Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the back of the room
Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the back of the room
Enjoy this wonderful performance with a wonderful dinner of Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread, Salad, and Dessert from the back of the room
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!