🩺 NURSE CAMP – GENERAL ADMISSION





Curious about becoming a nurse?

Already in a CNA class and wondering what comes next?

This is your chance to experience healthcare beyond the classroom.





Nurse Camp is a 2-day, hands-on healthcare experience designed for students who want real exposure to what it’s like to step into the world of nursing.

This is not just learning — this is doing.





During this program, you will:

✔ Participate in hands-on clinical-style activities

✔ Learn basic patient care skills and how nurses think in real situations

✔ Experience realistic scenarios that challenge your decision-making

✔ Connect with licensed healthcare professionals

✔ Get honest insight into what nursing is REALLY like

✔ Earn your American Heart Association (AHA) CPR Certification





Whether you’re just exploring healthcare or already on a CNA track, this program gives you a deeper understanding of the profession and helps you decide if this path is right for you.





📍 Serving Bladen, Cumberland, & Robeson County

🗓 June, & July Sessions

👥 Limited to 20 students per camp





💰 Pricing:

General Admission: $300





This experience is designed to build confidence, increase exposure, and give you a real look into a healthcare career — before you commit to it.

Spots are limited and will fill quickly.

Secure your seat today.