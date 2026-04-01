Bees Knees Group Inc

Hosted by

Bees Knees Group Inc

About this event

Nurse Camp

28 David Parnell St

Parkton, NC 28371, USA

General Admission
$300

🩺 NURSE CAMP – GENERAL ADMISSION


Curious about becoming a nurse?
Already in a CNA class and wondering what comes next?

This is your chance to experience healthcare beyond the classroom.


Nurse Camp is a 2-day, hands-on healthcare experience designed for students who want real exposure to what it’s like to step into the world of nursing.

This is not just learning — this is doing.


During this program, you will:

✔ Participate in hands-on clinical-style activities
✔ Learn basic patient care skills and how nurses think in real situations
✔ Experience realistic scenarios that challenge your decision-making
✔ Connect with licensed healthcare professionals
✔ Get honest insight into what nursing is REALLY like
✔ Earn your American Heart Association (AHA) CPR Certification


Whether you’re just exploring healthcare or already on a CNA track, this program gives you a deeper understanding of the profession and helps you decide if this path is right for you.


📍 Serving Bladen, Cumberland, & Robeson County
🗓 June, & July Sessions
👥 Limited to 20 students per camp


💰 Pricing:
General Admission: $300


This experience is designed to build confidence, increase exposure, and give you a real look into a healthcare career — before you commit to it.

Spots are limited and will fill quickly.

Secure your seat today.

VIP Admission
$400

💎 VIP – FUTURE NURSE TRACK

For students who are serious about healthcare.

This is an elevated, small-group experience designed for those who want more than just exposure — they want a head start.


VIP students receive everything included in General Admission, plus:

🔥 Priority Access & Small-Group Instruction


More hands-on time, more interaction, and closer guidance during activities.

🧠 “Think Like a Nurse” Breakdown


Go beyond basic skills and learn how nurses actually make decisions in real-life situations.

💬 Private Mentorship Session (1-on-1 or Small Group)


Get honest, real insight into nursing — the good, the hard, and what it truly takes to succeed.

📍 Career Pathway Guidance


Learn how to move from CNA → LPN → RN and avoid common mistakes along the way.

🎯 Advanced Exposure Opportunities


Dive deeper into scenarios and responsibilities not covered in the general track.

📜 VIP Recognition Certificate


Stand out with a certificate showing advanced participation and commitment.

👥 Limited VIP Spots Available


This is intentionally kept small to ensure a higher-quality experience.

💰 VIP Pricing: $400

This track is for students who:
✔ Know they are interested in healthcare
✔ Want real guidance, not guesswork
✔ Are ready to challenge themselves
✔ Want an advantage before entering nursing school

If you’re serious about becoming a nurse — this is where you start.

Spots are extremely limited.

Early Bird-General Admission
$250
Available until Apr 30

🩺 NURSE CAMP – GENERAL ADMISSION

🚨 EARLY BIRD 🚨


Curious about becoming a nurse?
Already in a CNA class and wondering what comes next?

This is your chance to experience healthcare beyond the classroom.


Nurse Camp is a 2-day, hands-on healthcare experience designed for students who want real exposure to what it’s like to step into the world of nursing.

This is not just learning — this is doing.


During this program, you will:

✔ Participate in hands-on clinical-style activities
✔ Learn basic patient care skills and how nurses think in real situations
✔ Experience realistic scenarios that challenge your decision-making
✔ Connect with licensed healthcare professionals
✔ Get honest insight into what nursing is REALLY like
✔ Earn your American Heart Association (AHA) CPR Certification


Whether you’re just exploring healthcare or already on a CNA track, this program gives you a deeper understanding of the profession and helps you decide if this path is right for you.


📍 Serving Bladen, Cumberland, & Robeson County
🗓 June, & July Sessions
👥 Limited to 20 students per camp


💰 Pricing:
Early Bird Admission: $250


This experience is designed to build confidence, increase exposure, and give you a real look into a healthcare career — before you commit to it.

Spots are limited and will fill quickly.

Secure your seat today.

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