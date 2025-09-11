Nurse Unseen Screening - Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Platinum sponsors will be thanked at the event, have a vendor table at the event, be added as a co-host for the event on social media and have their logo included on all marketing materials once provided.
Gold sponsors will be thanked at the event, have a vendor table at the event and have their logo included on the event webpage once provided.
Silver sponsors will be thanked at the event, have a vendor table at the event and be thanked on the event webpage.
Bronze sponsors will be thanked at the event and on the event webpage.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!