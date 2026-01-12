Nurses Foundation Of Wisconsin 2026 Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Art Print 16X20 "Crown of Courage" by Josee Gill, RN Artist ($30 Value)
*Donated by Josee Gill
Starting bid
Art Print 16X20 "Laughter of the Highlands" by Josee Gill, RN Artist ($30 Value)
*Donated by Josee Gill
Starting bid
Art Print 11x14 "Resilience" by Josee Gill, RN Artist ($30 Value)
*Donated by Josee Gill
Starting bid
Art Print 16X20 "Whisperwing" by Josee Gill, RN Artist ($30 Value)
*Donated by Josee Gill
Starting bid
2 adult admission tickets for Milwaukee County Zoo, valid 1/31/26-1/30/27 ($30 Value)
*Donated by Milwaukee County Zoo
Starting bid
$25 Dunkin, $25 Scooter's Coffee, and $50 Starbucks gift cards ($100 Value)
*Donated by Northeast Wisconsin Oncology Nursing Society Board of Directors
Starting bid
One night stay in double queen suite plus four waterpark passes, valid Sunday-Saturday, expires 12/31/26 ($250 Value)
*Donated by Tundra Lodge Resort & Waterpark
Starting bid
Two night stay in two bedroom suite plus a $50 Door County gift card, valid 12/5/25-4/30/26 and 11/1/26-4/30/27 ($350 Value)
*Donated by Newport Resort
Starting bid
One year membership to Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Leaders, WONL ($120 Value)
Starting bid
Two tickets to A Midsummer Night's Dream performance at The Weidner in Green Bay, show at 6:30pm on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 ($100 Value)
*Donated by The Weidner
Starting bid
Gift card for Renew You Medspa in Marshfield ($50 Value)
*Donated by Dr. Kara Adam, NP
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!