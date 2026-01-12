Hosted by

Nurses Foundation Of Wisconsin Inc

About this event

Nurses Foundation Of Wisconsin 2026 Silent Auction

Original Print - "Crown of Courage" item
Original Print - "Crown of Courage"
$10

Starting bid

Art Print 16X20 "Crown of Courage" by Josee Gill, RN Artist ($30 Value)

*Donated by Josee Gill

Original Print - "Laughter of the Highlands" item
Original Print - "Laughter of the Highlands"
$10

Starting bid

Art Print 16X20 "Laughter of the Highlands" by Josee Gill, RN Artist ($30 Value)

*Donated by Josee Gill

Original Print - "Resilience" item
Original Print - "Resilience"
$10

Starting bid

Art Print 11x14 "Resilience" by Josee Gill, RN Artist ($30 Value)

*Donated by Josee Gill

Original Print - "Whisperwing" item
Original Print - "Whisperwing"
$10

Starting bid

Art Print 16X20 "Whisperwing" by Josee Gill, RN Artist ($30 Value)

*Donated by Josee Gill

Milwaukee County Zoo Tickets item
Milwaukee County Zoo Tickets
$10

Starting bid

2 adult admission tickets for Milwaukee County Zoo, valid 1/31/26-1/30/27 ($30 Value)

*Donated by Milwaukee County Zoo

Coffee Shop Gift Card Bundle item
Coffee Shop Gift Card Bundle
$20

Starting bid

$25 Dunkin, $25 Scooter's Coffee, and $50 Starbucks gift cards ($100 Value)

*Donated by Northeast Wisconsin Oncology Nursing Society Board of Directors

Tundra Lodge Resort & Waterpark (Green Bay) item
Tundra Lodge Resort & Waterpark (Green Bay)
$25

Starting bid

One night stay in double queen suite plus four waterpark passes, valid Sunday-Saturday, expires 12/31/26 ($250 Value)

*Donated by Tundra Lodge Resort & Waterpark

Newport Resort (Egg Harbor) item
Newport Resort (Egg Harbor)
$25

Starting bid

Two night stay in two bedroom suite plus a $50 Door County gift card, valid 12/5/25-4/30/26 and 11/1/26-4/30/27 ($350 Value)

*Donated by Newport Resort

WONL Membership item
WONL Membership
$20

Starting bid

One year membership to Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Leaders, WONL ($120 Value)

A Midsummer Night's Dream (The Weidner) item
A Midsummer Night's Dream (The Weidner)
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to A Midsummer Night's Dream performance at The Weidner in Green Bay, show at 6:30pm on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 ($100 Value)

*Donated by The Weidner

Renew You Medspa Gift Card item
Renew You Medspa Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

Gift card for Renew You Medspa in Marshfield ($50 Value)

*Donated by Dr. Kara Adam, NP

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!