Nurses Gala 2026

About this event
(Strictly for paid members & their spouse, children, parents only)
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities & dinner.
(Strictly for paid members & their spouse, children, parents only)
Admits 4 People. (Savings of $40 )
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities & dinner.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities & dinner.
Admit 4 People - (Savings of $50 )
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities & dinner.
Regular ticket benefits plus priority seating (Front rows)
VIP reception access
Meet & greet with special guests
Complimentary snacks
VIP gift bag
All perks of VIP tickets plus the savings of $500
10 VIP seats
Additional perks include;
Premium table placement
Table signage with business/family/party name
Group photo opportunity
$
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