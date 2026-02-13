Indian American Nurses Association Of Greater Houston

Hosted by

Indian American Nurses Association Of Greater Houston

About this event

Nurses Gala 2026

12801 Sugar Ridge Blvd

Stafford, TX 77477, USA

Member Admission
$59.99

(Strictly for paid members & their spouse, children, parents only)

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities & dinner.


Member Admission Group Admission (4 Seats)
$199
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

(Strictly for paid members & their spouse, children, parents only)
Admits 4 People. (Savings of $40 )

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities & dinner.


Non-Member Admission
$74.99

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities & dinner.


Non-Member Group Admission (4 Seats)
$249
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Admit 4 People - (Savings of $50 )
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities & dinner.


VIP Admission
$150

Regular ticket benefits plus priority seating (Front rows)

 VIP reception access

 Meet & greet with special guests

 Complimentary snacks

 VIP gift bag

VIP Full Table Package
$1,000

All perks of VIP tickets plus the savings of $500

 10 VIP seats

Additional perks include;

 Premium table placement

 Table signage with business/family/party name

 Group photo opportunity



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