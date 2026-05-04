Nurses Week Raffle

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$916 Value — Even Tone Correcting Serum (Skinbetter Science), Mystro Active Balance Serum (Skinbetter Science), Ampra Volumizing Macro HA Serum (Skinbetter Science), AlphaRet Body Overnight Cream (Skinbetter Science), Sunbetter (Skinbetter Science), Lipid Recovery Mask (Epicutis), & Lumaura Lip Balm
*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!
1 Ticket = $5
$444.87 Value — Massage Gun from Superhuman Bikes, Wellow Compression Socks, Fabletics tote bag & yoga mat, Volo League, Volo Hat, & Bloom Creatine Gummies
*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!
1 Ticket = $5
$184 Value — Native Poppy Flower Arranging E-Course, Vin on Rose Dried Flower Bouquet, & Vin on Rose Candle
*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!
1 Ticket = $5
$80 Value — Mel's Crafty Corner Tumbler & Bookmark, Haribo Gummy Bears, Pretty Things by Janelle Brown book, A Marvelous Light by Freya Marske book, & The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix book
*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!
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