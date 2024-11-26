Nursing Healthy Appetities

The Appetite for Change - Individual Admission Ticket grants you access to the Nursing Healthy Appetites (NHA) luncheon, a heartfelt event dedicated to honoring the incredible contributions of nurses while driving meaningful change in our community. By purchasing this ticket, you’ll not only join us in celebrating healthcare heroes but also play an essential role in supporting young families.
Proceeds from the event help fund empowerment baskets filled with modern kitchen appliances—such as air fryers, juicers, and crockpots—designed to promote healthier lifestyles, reduce hunger, and empower families to create nutritious meals.
Your Appetite for Change Admission includes:
- Entry to the award recognition luncheon honoring outstanding nurses.
- A delicious, health-focused meal in a warm and celebratory setting.
- An opportunity to hear inspiring stories and connect with community leaders.
- The satisfaction of knowing your participation contributes directly to supporting families and fostering community wellness.
Be part of this impactful event where we honor nurses, uplift families, and inspire change!
Nursing Healthy Appetites - Award Recipients
$225
This ticket is reserved exclusively for our Nurse Award Recipients, honoring their exceptional contributions to community health and well-being. As a valued guest of the Nursing Healthy Appetites (NHA) luncheon, your ticket includes:
*Recognition during the award ceremony for your
outstanding impact and a beautiful award.
* A seat at the luncheon celebrating your achievements and
those of fellow healthcare heroes.
* A health-focused, gourmet meal alongside community
leaders and supporters.
* An opportunity to connect with colleagues, advocates, and
sponsors committed to promoting wellness and
empowering families.
Table of 6 - Circle of Wellness
$1,000
10 left!
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
The Circle of Wellness Table is perfect for groups of six who want to come together to honor the incredible contributions of nurses and support a meaningful cause. *Includes only one Award Recipient.*
