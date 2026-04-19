Irvine Community Mikvah

Hosted by

Irvine Community Mikvah

About this event

Nurturing Body & Soul

3900 Michelson Dr

Irvine, CA 92612, USA

General Admissions item
General Admissions
$65

Join us for a beautiful gathering of connection, inspiration, and community in support of the Mikvah.

At-the-Door Admission item
At-the-Door Admission
$75

Available at the door, space permitting

Renewal Sponsor item
Renewal Sponsor
$180

Supports the dignity and beauty of the Mikvah experience. Includes event admission.

Living Waters Sponsor item
Living Waters Sponsor
$540

Helps sustain the source of renewal—ensuring the Mikvah remains a space of dignity, connection and spiritual restoration for our community. Includes event admission.

Sponsor a Full Towel Set item
Sponsor a Full Towel Set
$170

Includes a bath sheet, bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth—helping create a warm, nurturing, and dignified Mikvah experience.

Sponsor a Bath Sheet item
Sponsor a Bath Sheet
$80

A large, soft bath sheet that offers comfort and coverage after immersion—bringing a sense of calm and care to the experience.

Sponsor a Bath Towel item
Sponsor a Bath Towel
$50

A plush bath towel that adds comfort and warmth, helping create a welcoming and respectful environment.

Sponsor a Hand Towel item
Sponsor a Hand Towel
$30

A soft hand towel used during preparation—small details that help create a more caring and uplifting experience.

Sponsor a Washcloth item
Sponsor a Washcloth
$18

A gentle washcloth used during preparation—supporting a clean, refreshing, and comfortable experience.

Sponsor a Robe item
Sponsor a Robe
$140

A soft, comfortable robe that offers warmth and dignity after immersion—helping create a calm and nurturing Mikvah experience.

Sponsor a Bath Mat item
Sponsor a Bath Mat
$40

A soft bath mat that adds comfort and stability—small details that help create a safe, welcoming, and thoughtfully prepared space.

Sponsor the Entryway Desk item
Sponsor the Entryway Desk
$120

Placed in the entryway, this desk creates a calm and welcoming place for arrival and transition.

Sponsor the Attendant's Chair item
Sponsor the Attendant's Chair
$180

A dedicated chair for the mikvah attendant, supporting the care, warmth and presence that welcome each woman into the space.

Sponsor the Entryway Swivel Chair item
Sponsor the Entryway Swivel Chair
$300

Soft, inviting seating that adds to a gentle, spa-like atmosphere in the entry space. (2 available)

Sponsor the Entryway Sofa item
Sponsor the Entryway Sofa
$1,200

A central piece that creates a warm, welcoming environment where women can relax and feel at ease.

Sponsor the Entryway item
Sponsor the Entryway
$2,100

Furnish the entire entry space and help create a beautiful first impression filled with calm, dignity, and care.

Sponsor the Entryway Artwork item
Sponsor the Entryway Artwork
$400

This piece creates a moment of calm and intention as each woman enters, gently setting the tone for the experience ahead.

Sponsor a Prep Room Bench item
Sponsor a Prep Room Bench
$350

A quiet place in the preparation rooms for reflection and readiness before immersion.

Security System Upgrade item
Security System Upgrade
$3,600

The Mikvah’s security system is being upgraded to provide a safer, more reliable experience for our community. The cameras have been generously donated and this sponsorship helps underwrite the remaining costs of the upgrade, including wiring, installation, setup and dedicated monitoring technology.

Security Infrastructure Sponsor item
Security Infrastructure Sponsor
$1,000

Provides meaningful support toward the behind-the-scenes infrastructure needed to make the upgraded security system reliable, effective and fully functional.

Monitoring Technology Sponsor item
Monitoring Technology Sponsor
$540

Helps underwrite the dedicated technology needed to view and monitor the upgraded security system, helping ensure the Mikvah remains safe, secure and welcoming.

System Connection Sponsor item
System Connection Sponsor
$360

Helps offset the cost of connecting and activating the upgraded camera system, including wiring, setup and installation.

Safety Upgrade Sponsor item
Safety Upgrade Sponsor
$180

Helps support the security improvements being made for the safety, dignity and comfort of everyone who uses the Mikvah.

Sound System Sponsor item
Sound System Sponsor
$100

Helps create a calm, spa-like environment in each preparation room, enhancing the sense of comfort, privacy and peace throughout the Mikvah experience.

Sponsor a week of Mikvah Cleaning item
Sponsor a week of Mikvah Cleaning
$140

Help keep the Mikvah fresh, clean, and welcoming for every woman who enters. Your sponsorship supports one week of essential cleaning and care, helping maintain the dignity, comfort, and beauty of the Mikvah experience.

Monthly Mikvah Supplies Sponsor item
Monthly Mikvah Supplies Sponsor
$200

Helps provide the essential supplies used throughout the month to keep the Mikvah clean, welcoming, and dignified for every woman who visits.

Floor Steamer Sponsor item
Floor Steamer Sponsor
$130

Helps provide a high-quality floor steamer to keep the mikvah clean, fresh, and welcoming for every woman who visits.

Add a donation for Irvine Community Mikvah

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