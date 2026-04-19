Nurturing Body & Soul

About this event
Join us for a beautiful gathering of connection, inspiration, and community in support of the Mikvah.
Available at the door, space permitting
Supports the dignity and beauty of the Mikvah experience. Includes event admission.
Helps sustain the source of renewal—ensuring the Mikvah remains a space of dignity, connection and spiritual restoration for our community. Includes event admission.
Includes a bath sheet, bath towel, hand towel, and washcloth—helping create a warm, nurturing, and dignified Mikvah experience.
A large, soft bath sheet that offers comfort and coverage after immersion—bringing a sense of calm and care to the experience.
A plush bath towel that adds comfort and warmth, helping create a welcoming and respectful environment.
A soft hand towel used during preparation—small details that help create a more caring and uplifting experience.
A gentle washcloth used during preparation—supporting a clean, refreshing, and comfortable experience.
A soft, comfortable robe that offers warmth and dignity after immersion—helping create a calm and nurturing Mikvah experience.
A soft bath mat that adds comfort and stability—small details that help create a safe, welcoming, and thoughtfully prepared space.
Placed in the entryway, this desk creates a calm and welcoming place for arrival and transition.
A dedicated chair for the mikvah attendant, supporting the care, warmth and presence that welcome each woman into the space.
Soft, inviting seating that adds to a gentle, spa-like atmosphere in the entry space. (2 available)
A central piece that creates a warm, welcoming environment where women can relax and feel at ease.
Furnish the entire entry space and help create a beautiful first impression filled with calm, dignity, and care.
This piece creates a moment of calm and intention as each woman enters, gently setting the tone for the experience ahead.
A quiet place in the preparation rooms for reflection and readiness before immersion.
The Mikvah’s security system is being upgraded to provide a safer, more reliable experience for our community. The cameras have been generously donated and this sponsorship helps underwrite the remaining costs of the upgrade, including wiring, installation, setup and dedicated monitoring technology.
Provides meaningful support toward the behind-the-scenes infrastructure needed to make the upgraded security system reliable, effective and fully functional.
Helps underwrite the dedicated technology needed to view and monitor the upgraded security system, helping ensure the Mikvah remains safe, secure and welcoming.
Helps offset the cost of connecting and activating the upgraded camera system, including wiring, setup and installation.
Helps support the security improvements being made for the safety, dignity and comfort of everyone who uses the Mikvah.
Helps create a calm, spa-like environment in each preparation room, enhancing the sense of comfort, privacy and peace throughout the Mikvah experience.
Help keep the Mikvah fresh, clean, and welcoming for every woman who enters. Your sponsorship supports one week of essential cleaning and care, helping maintain the dignity, comfort, and beauty of the Mikvah experience.
Helps provide the essential supplies used throughout the month to keep the Mikvah clean, welcoming, and dignified for every woman who visits.
Helps provide a high-quality floor steamer to keep the mikvah clean, fresh, and welcoming for every woman who visits.
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