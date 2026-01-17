Nurturing Nectaries

Over the years on the farm, we have observed that bees love flowers with all their hearts. This collection of flowers includes some of the flowers that many types of bees love the best, from the tiny fairy bee to the big bumblebee. In this 32 plug flat, you will receive: 4 breadseed poppies, 4 sweet alyssum, 4 zinnias, 4 dahlias, 4 cosmos, 4 lamb's ear, 4 bronze fennel, 4 black-eyed Susan, and 4 hollyhock.