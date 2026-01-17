Nurturing Nectaries

Offered by
About this shop
Idaho has 707 species of native bees, many of which rely on native plants for their nectar. Planting native flowers is vital to these little friends' existence. You will receive in this 32 plug flat: 4 blue flax, 4 milkweed, 4 evening primrose, 4 goldenrod, 4 yarrow, 4 fleabane, 4 blue fescue, and 4 Rocky Mountain penstemon.
Over the years on the farm, we have observed that bees love flowers with all their hearts. This collection of flowers includes some of the flowers that many types of bees love the best, from the tiny fairy bee to the big bumblebee. In this 32 plug flat, you will receive: 4 breadseed poppies, 4 sweet alyssum, 4 zinnias, 4 dahlias, 4 cosmos, 4 lamb's ear, 4 bronze fennel, 4 black-eyed Susan, and 4 hollyhock.
Plants can be food for bees and medicine for humans. This flat of plants has flowers that the bees love. They can also be taken into the kitchen for food and plant medicine. This flat is perfect to incorporate into a vegetable garden. In this 32 plug flat you will receive 4 Chives, 4 Sage, 4 borage, 4 echinacea, 4 calendula, 4 nasturtium, 4 lavender, and 4 coreopsis.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!