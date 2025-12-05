Virginia Ballet Company and School

Hosted by

Virginia Ballet Company and School

About this event

Nutcracker 2025 Flower Bouquet Order Form

Ernst Community Cultural Center

8333 Little River Turnpike, Annandale, VA 22003, USA

Petite Bouquet (on site) item
Petite Bouquet (on site)
$10

Each pre-made bouquet will include an assortment of flowers and a keepsake Nutcracker charm.

Large Bouquet (on site) item
Large Bouquet (on site)
$40

Each pre-made bouquet will include an assortment of flowers and a keepsake Nutcracker charm.

Small Bouquet item
Small Bouquet
$25

Each bouquet will include 6 stems in an assortment of flowers tied with ribbon and a keepsake Nutcracker charm.

Large Bouquet item
Large Bouquet
$35

Each bouquet will include 10 stems in an assortment of flowers tied with ribbon and a keepsake Nutcracker charm.

Extra Large Bouquet item
Extra Large Bouquet
$50

Each bouquet will include 20 stems in an assortment of flowers tied with ribbon and a keepsake Nutcracker charm.

Add a donation for Virginia Ballet Company and School

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!