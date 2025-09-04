Nutcracker on Ice Cast Registration

Hosted by
About this event
Skaters should be 47" or smaller and enrolled in LSA's current LTS session in Snowplow Sam 1-4 or Basic 1-2 to be eligible to participate.
Skaters will be placed in a featured group number or be awarded a solo.
Aspire members will be assigned to the Aspire group numbers.
Skaters will be placed in the Party Scene as Clara's family.,
Skaters mus have achieved the Bronze pattern ice dance level to be eilgible.
Skaters must be rostered members of the Aspire Synhcro team to be eligible.
Skaters must have achieved the Preliminary Skating Skills level to be eligible.
Skaters must be age 12 & up and FS 1 and up.
Skaters must have achieved the Pre-Silver Skating Skills level to be eligible.
Skaters must have achieved the Pre-Silver singles test or be a HS senior to be eligible.
Open to make skaters, basic 5 and up.
Skaters must have passed the Pre-Preliminary skating skills test to be eligible.
