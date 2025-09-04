Louisville Skating Academy

Louisville Skating Academy

Nutcracker on Ice Cast Registration

1701 Ups Dr

Louisville, KY 40223, USA

Gingerbread Registration
$115

Skaters should be 47" or smaller and enrolled in LSA's current LTS session in Snowplow Sam 1-4 or Basic 1-2 to be eligible to participate.

Individual Registration
$150

Skaters will be placed in a featured group number or be awarded a solo.

Sibling Registration
$115

Skaters will be placed in a featured group number or be awarded a solo.

Aspire Member Registration
$115

Aspire members will be assigned to the Aspire group numbers.

Adult Member Registration (LTS or Full Members)
$115

Skaters will be placed in the Party Scene as Clara's family.,

Party Guests - Production number
$40

Skaters mus have achieved the Bronze pattern ice dance level to be eilgible.

Toy Soliders - Production number
$40

Skaters must be rostered members of the Aspire Synhcro team to be eligible.

Battle Soldiers - Production number
$40

Skaters must have achieved the Preliminary Skating Skills level to be eligible.

Rats - Production number
$40

Skaters must be age 12 & up and FS 1 and up.

Snow - Production number
$40

Skaters must have achieved the Pre-Silver Skating Skills level to be eligible.

Chefs - Production number
$40

Skaters must have achieved the Pre-Silver singles test or be a HS senior to be eligible.

Boys - Production number
$40

Open to make skaters, basic 5 and up.

Flowers - Production number
$40

Skaters must have passed the Pre-Preliminary skating skills test to be eligible.

