Nutcracker on Ice VIP Tickets 2025

Hosted by
About this event
1401 UPS Dr. Louisville, KY 40207
VIP Ticket Benefits:
Reserved Seating: Enjoy prime viewing with center-ice seats on the hockey box side of the North rink, providing the best vantage point for the performance.
Premium Comfort: Relax in padded chairs with seat backs on an elevated platform, ensuring superior comfort and an unobstructed view of the ice.
Complimentary Treats: Indulge in complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, adding a sweet and cozy touch to your experience.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!