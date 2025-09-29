Louisville Skating Academy

Louisville Skating Academy

Nutcracker on Ice VIP Tickets 2025

Iceland Sports Complex

1401 UPS Dr. Louisville, KY 40207

$40

Reserved Seating: Enjoy prime viewing with center-ice seats on the hockey box side of the North rink, providing the best vantage point for the performance.

Premium Comfort: Relax in padded chairs with seat backs on an elevated platform, ensuring superior comfort and an unobstructed view of the ice.

Complimentary Treats: Indulge in complimentary hot chocolate and cookies, adding a sweet and cozy touch to your experience.

