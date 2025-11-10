Cleveland Ballet

Hosted by

Cleveland Ballet

About this event

Nutcracker on the Runway | Sponsorships

2825 Lander Rd

Cleveland, OH 44124, USA

Sugar Sprinkles Supporter
$100

Exclusive to Academy of Cleveland Ballet & Nutcracker families.

Clara's Circle
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Exclusive to Academy of Cleveland Ballet & Nutcracker families. This sponsorship includes two tickets (one adult and one child) to the event.

Nutcracker Friend
$500

Ideal for individuals or families supporting the arts. This sponsorship includes one ticket to the event.

Holiday Cheer
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Spreading the magic of The Nutcracker for all. This sponsorship includes two tickets to the event.

Additional Child Ticket
$50

Add on an additional brunch ticket, if necessary.

Additional Adult Ticket
$75

Add on an additional brunch ticket, if necessary.

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