Nutcracker Reimagined Add-On Experience Items

Add to your Christmas traditions with this handcrafted and limited edition Alchemy Ballet Nutcracker ornament! These were designed and made by an Alchemy parent and will have an authenticity marking.
The image shows the front and back of the ornament.

Simple flower bouquet
$10
Celebrate a great performance with a simple bouquet for your dancer. Actual presentation may differ but you will you have an "ENCORE!" ready bouquet for your dancer.
Bagpiper Nutcracker (14")
$80
We only have three of these! Celebrate the theme of this year's Nutcracker with this Nutcracker dressed in a traditional red plaid outfit and kilt. He is ready to remind you of the joy and delight of this year's Nutcracker. 4" x 4" x 14"; wood
Festive Wooden Nutcracker (12")
$25
A festive addition to a holiday table or mantle, this wooden 12" Nutcracker will bring a smile to your guests and also remind you of this year's Nutcracker while supporting the school! **Actual colors and style will vary from the picture**
Concessions Goodwill donation ($5)
$5
Donate to our cause and enjoy some hot chocolate or coffee!
Mystery treat bag!
$10
Buy yourself a little bag of treats to enjoy during intermissions and after the show! Almost as sweet as our Land of Sweets!
