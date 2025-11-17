NUTCRACKER SWEATSHIRTS

You've voted and we listened! Heathered Charcoal is the color of choice this year for our semi-annual Nutcracker zip up. These are only made every two years!
Comes in youth and adult sizes. Unisex. Simply select your size to reserve your Nutcracker hoodie.
This Port & Company Core Zip Hoodie is a staple for any wardrobe and age, offering not only comfort but also style in its simple design. Crafted from a soft, mid-weight fabric, this hoodie provides a cozy and warm feel perfect for various occasions. White writing with black detail.
Key Benefits:
- Cozy Comfort: Made from a 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, this hoodie ensures soft, breathable wear, providing warmth without weighing down young ones.
- Versatile Style: The full-zip design allows for easy layering, making it a practical choice for transitioning between different temperatures and activities.
- Durable Construction: Double-needle stitching at the shoulders and cuffs ensures long-lasting durability, standing up to the rigors of active play.
- Convenient Features: Featuring front pouch pockets, it provides easy access and storage for small essentials, combining function with style.
