NUTCRACKER SWEATSHIRTS

Zippered Nutcracker Hoodie
$65

You've voted and we listened! Heathered Charcoal is the color of choice this year for our semi-annual Nutcracker zip up. These are only made every two years!

Comes in youth and adult sizes. Unisex. Simply select your size to reserve your Nutcracker hoodie.


This Port & Company Core Zip Hoodie is a staple for any wardrobe and age, offering not only comfort but also style in its simple design. Crafted from a soft, mid-weight fabric, this hoodie provides a cozy and warm feel perfect for various occasions. White writing with black detail.


Key Benefits:

  • Cozy Comfort: Made from a 7.8-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly fleece, this hoodie ensures soft, breathable wear, providing warmth without weighing down young ones.
  • Versatile Style: The full-zip design allows for easy layering, making it a practical choice for transitioning between different temperatures and activities.
  • Durable Construction: Double-needle stitching at the shoulders and cuffs ensures long-lasting durability, standing up to the rigors of active play.
  • Convenient Features: Featuring front pouch pockets, it provides easy access and storage for small essentials, combining function with style.
Add a donation for New York Dance Theatre Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!