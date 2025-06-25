Nutrition for Brain Injury Recovery

Reserve your Seat
$18
Your contribution helps support the mission of Hope Survives, helping us continue to offer vital programs for survivors and families. If cost is a concern, please fill out our scholarship application (linked in the event details) - we want everyone to have the opportunity to attend.
Sponsor a Seat for Someone Else
$18
Want to pay it forward? Add an optional donation to sponsor a seat for someone in need of financial assistance.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing