Nutshell Merch Shop

Ceramic Ornament with characters from In A Nutshell. Tied with a Doxa Dance Ministry & In A Nutshell printed ribbon.
Glittery ballet shoes tied with an In A Nutshell and Doxa Dance Ministry ribbon.
Doxa logo ornament engraved with In A Nutshell 2025. Tied with a Doxa Dance Ministry & In A Nutshell ribbon.
Die-cut Doxa logo on acrylic, tied with a Doxa Dance Ministry and In A Nutshell printed ribbon.
Circle Doxa logo ornament made of two layers of acrylic. Tied with a Doxa Dance Ministry and In A Nutshell printed ribbon.
Bundle of six roses.
Bundle of twelve roses.
Individual long-stem roses. Designate the quantity you want - they will be packaged together for you.
Write an encouraging and congratulatory note to a cast member.
Didn't get tickets ahead of time or need one more? You can add a last minute ticket to your order here. Just show your receipt to the ticket scanner.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!