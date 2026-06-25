Lake Bonneville Symphonic Society

Offered by

Lake Bonneville Symphonic Society

About the memberships

NUYE Tuition 2026

NUYS Tuition
$265

Valid until July 7, 2027

One payment of $265

NUYS Tuition / 2
$132.50

Renews monthly

Two payments of $132.50 due 10/1 and 11/1

NUYS Tuition / 3
$88.34

Renews monthly

Three payments of $88.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1

NUYCO Tuition
$220

Valid until July 7, 2027

One payment of $220

NUYCO Tuition / 2
$110

Renews monthly

Two payments of $110 due 10/1 and 11/1

NUYCO Tuition / 3
$73.34

Renews monthly

Three payments of $73.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1

NUYWE Tuition
$175

Valid until July 7, 2027

One payment of $175

NUYWE Tuition / 2
$87.50

Renews monthly

Two payments of $87.50 due 10/1 and 11/1

NUYWE Tuition / 3
$58.34

Renews monthly

Three payments of $58.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1

NUYPS Tuition
$175

Valid until July 7, 2027

One payment of $175

NUYPS Tuition / 2
$87.50

Renews monthly

Two payments of $87.50 due 10/1 and 11/1

NUYPS Tuition / 3
$58.34

Renews monthly

Three payments of $58.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1

NUYV Tuition
$220

Valid until July 7, 2027

One payment of $220

NUYV Tuition / 2
$110

Renews monthly

Two payments of $110 due 10/1 and 11/1

NUYV Tuition / 3
$73.34

Renews monthly

Three payments of $73.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1

Family Cap Tuition
$450

Valid until July 7, 2027

One payment of $450

Family Cap Tuition / 2
$225

Renews monthly

Two payments of $225 due 10/1 and 11/1

Family Cap Tuition / 3
$150

Renews monthly

Three payments of $150 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1

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