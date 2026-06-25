NUYE Tuition 2026

About the memberships
Valid until July 7, 2027
One payment of $265
Renews monthly
Two payments of $132.50 due 10/1 and 11/1
Renews monthly
Three payments of $88.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1
Valid until July 7, 2027
One payment of $220
Renews monthly
Two payments of $110 due 10/1 and 11/1
Renews monthly
Three payments of $73.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1
Valid until July 7, 2027
One payment of $175
Renews monthly
Two payments of $87.50 due 10/1 and 11/1
Renews monthly
Three payments of $58.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1
Valid until July 7, 2027
One payment of $175
Renews monthly
Two payments of $87.50 due 10/1 and 11/1
Renews monthly
Three payments of $58.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1
Valid until July 7, 2027
One payment of $220
Renews monthly
Two payments of $110 due 10/1 and 11/1
Renews monthly
Three payments of $73.34 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1
Valid until July 7, 2027
One payment of $450
Renews monthly
Two payments of $225 due 10/1 and 11/1
Renews monthly
Three payments of $150 due 10/1, 11/1, 12/1
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