Nodaway Valley Booster Club

Hosted by

Nodaway Valley Booster Club

About this event

NV Booster Club Golf Tournament

2116 IA-92

Greenfield, IA 50849, USA

Silver Sponsor
$150

-Business name listed as a sponsor.

Hole / Tee Box Sponsor
$250

-Hole / Tee Box Sponsor

Team Registration
$200

-4 Golfers

Purple Sponsor
$400

-4 Golfers

-Hole Sponsor

Wolverine Sponsor
$750

-8 Golfers

-NV Radio Advertisement before '26 Home Football and Volleyball Games

Tournament Champion Sponsor
$1,000

-8 Golfers

-Recognized as a Tournament Champion Sponsor in future advertisements, including a social media spot specific to this

-NV Radio Advertisement before every home event for the '26 - '27 school year

-Hole Sponsorship

Add a donation for Nodaway Valley Booster Club

$

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