NV Booster Club Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
-Business name listed as a sponsor.
-Hole / Tee Box Sponsor
-4 Golfers
-4 Golfers
-Hole Sponsor
-8 Golfers
-NV Radio Advertisement before '26 Home Football and Volleyball Games
-8 Golfers
-Recognized as a Tournament Champion Sponsor in future advertisements, including a social media spot specific to this
-NV Radio Advertisement before every home event for the '26 - '27 school year
-Hole Sponsorship
$
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