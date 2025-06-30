Farm Camp at The Ranch

4975 N Miller Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89149, USA

NV Day Farm Camp Deposit (10/31)
$25

Your $25 deposit holds your child's place; it is non-refundable. Your camp tuition is due the day of camp.

Veterans Day Farm Camp Deposit (11/11)
$25

Your $25 deposit holds your child's place; it is non-refundable. Your camp tuition is due the day of camp.

MLK Day Farm Camp Deposit
$25

Your $25 deposit holds your child's place; it is non-refundable. Your camp tuition is due the day of camp.

Presidents Day Farm Camp Deposit
$25

Your $25 deposit holds your child's place; it is non-refundable. Your camp tuition is due the day of camp.

Labor Day Farm Camp (9/1/25)
$25

Your $25 deposit holds your child's place; it is non-refundable. Your camp tuition is due the day of camp.


SPECIAL: This camp is $125/day for all campers, ages 5 to 13. Your $100 camp tuition is due the day of camp. Check in opens at 7:45.

NV Day Farm Camp Deposit (Farm School Session 2)
free

Farm School Session 2 students may apply for NV Day Camp or Veterans Day Camp and we'll waive the $25 deposit.

Veterans Day (Farm School Session 2)
free

Farm School Session 2 students may apply for NV Day Camp or Veterans Day Camp and we'll waive the $25 deposit.

Winter Break Farm Camp Week 1
$25

Week one, Dec. 22 - Dec, 24, Monday-Wednesday. This is a non-refundable deposit to reserve your child's place in Farm Camp.

Winter Break Farm Camp, Week 2
$25

Week one, Dec. 29-31, Monday-Wednesday. This is a non-refundable deposit to reserve your child's place in Farm Camp.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing