Nueva Vida/New Life Assembly Ministerio Internacional, Inc.

Offered by

Nueva Vida/New Life Assembly Ministerio Internacional, Inc.

About the memberships

MMC - NV Radio

SPOTS - Basic Package
$200

Renews monthly

Includes:

- 3 spots daily -7 days - 60secs (2 regular + 1 prime time)

** 25% Reduced rate **

SPOTS - Business Package
$450

Renews monthly

Includes:

- 60 spots per month

- 20 prime time - 40 regular

- 2 spots recorded and rotated

- 1 Live mention on "Angie Al Aire" (AM Program) - P

SPOTS - Premium Package
$600

Renews monthly

Includes:

- 4 spots dILY (2 prime + 2 regular)

- 2 Live mentions on "Angie al Aire"

- 4 5-minute Interventions/Announcements.

- Professional Production included

Grpahic Design
$25

No expiration

Per design

Social Media Package
$80

Renews monthly

4 post per month

Production Charge
$40

No expiration

Per recording

30 sec. Spot (Reg.)
$15

No expiration

30-second spot during Regular air time.

30-sec. Spot (Prime)
$20

No expiration

30-secon spot daring Prime time.

60-sec. Spot (Reg.)
$20

No expiration

60-secon spot during regular time

60-sec. Spot (Prime)
$25

No expiration

60-secon spot during Prime time.

La Victoria que ha Vencido al Mundo
$90

Renews monthly

Recurring Program

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!