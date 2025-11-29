Nevada Western Dressage Association

Offered by

Nevada Western Dressage Association

About this shop

NVWDA Swag Bag is Here! (copy)

Grey/Black NVWDA Trucker Hat item
Grey/Black NVWDA Trucker Hat item
Grey/Black NVWDA Trucker Hat
$34.95

NVWDA Branded Classic trucker cap. Perfect for gifting or keeping those crow's feet at bay!


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.

Royal/Black NVWDA Trucker Hat (Copy) item
Royal/Black NVWDA Trucker Hat (Copy) item
Royal/Black NVWDA Trucker Hat (Copy)
$34.95

NVWDA Branded Classic trucker cap. Perfect for gifting or keeping those crow's feet at bay!


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.

Black/Grey/White NVWDA Trucker Hat item
Black/Grey/White NVWDA Trucker Hat item
Black/Grey/White NVWDA Trucker Hat
$34.95

NVWDA Branded Classic trucker cap. Perfect for gifting or keeping those crow's feet at bay!


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.

Matte Black Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler item
Matte Black Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler
$28.95

Keep your cowgirl cool aid chillin' in this double-walled logo tumbler. Perfect for gifting or staying hydrated for those everlasting barn days.


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.

White Bling Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler item
White Bling Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler
$28.95

Keep your cowgirl cool aid chillin' in this double-walled logo tumbler. Perfect for gifting or staying hydrated for those everlasting barn days.


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.

Aurora Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler item
Aurora Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler
$28.95

Keep your cowgirl cool aid chillin' in this double-walled logo tumbler. Perfect for gifting or staying hydrated for those everlasting barn days.


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.

Silver Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler item
Silver Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler
$28.95

Keep your cowgirl cool aid chillin' in this double-walled logo tumbler. Perfect for gifting or staying hydrated for those everlasting barn days.


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.

Aqua Blue NVWDA 20oz.Thermal item
Aqua Blue NVWDA 20oz.Thermal
$25.95

Keep your coffee hot and your chilled beverages cold with our double-walled, laser-engraved stainless steel thermal. Fits comfortably in cupholders.


The NVWDA logo is laser-engraved into the tumbler’s finish and will last a lifetime!


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.


- 20oz

- Excellent quality

- Spill resistant, slider lid

- Excellent temperature retention

- Non-toxic and BPA free

- Hand wash recommended

Green NVWDA 20oz.Thermal item
Green NVWDA 20oz.Thermal
$25.95

Keep your coffee hot and your chilled beverages cold with our double-walled, laser-engraved stainless steel thermal. Fits comfortably in cupholders.


The NVWDA logo is laser-engraved into the tumbler’s finish and will last a lifetime!


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.


- 20oz

- Excellent quality

- Spill resistant, slider lid

- Excellent temperature retention

- Non-toxic and BPA free

- Hand wash recommended

NavyBlue NVWDA 20oz.Thermal item
NavyBlue NVWDA 20oz.Thermal
$25.95

Keep your coffee hot and your chilled beverages cold with our double-walled, laser-engraved stainless steel thermal. Fits comfortably in cupholders.


The NVWDA logo is laser-engraved into the tumbler’s finish and will last a lifetime!


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.


- 20oz

- Excellent quality

- Spill resistant, slider lid

- Excellent temperature retention

- Non-toxic and BPA free

- Hand wash recommended

Black NVWDA 20oz.Thermal item
Black NVWDA 20oz.Thermal
$25.95

Keep your coffee hot and your chilled beverages cold with our double-walled, laser-engraved stainless steel thermal. Fits comfortably in cupholders.


The NVWDA logo is laser-engraved into the tumbler’s finish and will last a lifetime!


NOTE: Select the shipping method before checkout.


- 20oz

- Excellent quality

- Spill resistant, slider lid

- Excellent temperature retention

- Non-toxic and BPA free

- Hand wash recommended

USPS MEDIUM BOX Standard Flat Rate Shipping & Handling item
USPS MEDIUM BOX Standard Flat Rate Shipping & Handling
$19.95

Stuff it full and ship it home. Select at checkout for USPS shipping.

USPS SMALL BOX Standard Flat Rate Shipping & Handling item
USPS SMALL BOX Standard Flat Rate Shipping & Handling
$13.95

Stuff it full and ship it home. Select at checkout for USPS shipping.

Large NVWDA Ocean Blue Down Vest sold at SSWD Show
$109.95
Small - Ocean Blue NVWDA Vest sold at SSWD Show
$97.48

$89.95 + NV Sales Tax = $97.48 Total

Santa's Sleigh - COMPLIMENTARY Hand Delivery item
Santa's Sleigh - COMPLIMENTARY Hand Delivery
Free

CYBER MONDAY DEAL! ENJOY PERSONAL DROP OFF Delivery of all NVWDA Swag Bag purchases over $50. Receive your items via personal hand delivery on or before December 9. (ONLY available to Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Boulder City areas.)
GIVE the gift of NVWDA-branded goodies and gifts this holiday season to your favorite equestrian friend or family member. Santa Approves!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!