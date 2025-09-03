Nevada Western Dressage Association

NVWDA Swag Bag Is Here!

Grey/Black NVWDA Trucker Hat
$34.95

NVWDA Branded Classic trucker cap. Perfect for gifting or keeping those crow's feet at bay!


Royal/Black NVWDA Trucker Hat
$34.95

NVWDA Branded Classic trucker cap. Perfect for gifting or keeping those crow's feet at bay!


Black/Grey/White NVWDA Trucker Hat
$34.95

NVWDA Branded Classic trucker cap. Perfect for gifting or keeping those crow's feet at bay!


MENS'S (XXL) NAVY Puffer - ®RODEO Wear Vest item
MENS'S (XXL) NAVY Puffer - ®RODEO Wear Vest
$97.95

This ®RODEO Wear Brand rugged yet classically refined men's puffer vest is perfect for ranching by day and dancing through the night.

  • NVWDA Grey/Sky Blue Logo Embroidery On Chest
  • Zip Front
  • Stand Up Collar
  • 2 Zippered Pockets
  • Hidden Inside Chest Zipper Pocket
  • Slate Grey Inside Color
  • (1) XXL Size Vest Available
MENS'S (L) NAVY Puffer - ®RODEO Wear Vest item
MENS'S (L) NAVY Puffer - ®RODEO Wear Vest
$97.95

This ®RODEO Wear Brand rugged yet classically refined men's puffer vest is perfect for ranching by day and dancing through the night.

  • NVWDA Grey/Sky Blue Logo Embroidery On Chest
  • Zip Front
  • Stand Up Collar
  • 2 Zippered Pockets
  • Hidden Inside Chest Zipper Pocket
  • Slate Grey Inside Color
  • (2) Large Size Vests Available
MENS'S (M) NAVY Puffer - ®RODEO Wear Vest item
MENS'S (M) NAVY Puffer - ®RODEO Wear Vest
$97.95

This ®RODEO Wear Brand rugged yet classically refined men's puffer vest is perfect for ranching by day and dancing through the night.

  • NVWDA Grey/Sky Blue Logo Embroidery On Chest
  • Zip Front
  • Stand Up Collar
  • 2 Zippered Pockets
  • Hidden Inside Chest Zipper Pocket
  • Slate Grey Inside Color
  • (1) M Vest Available
Matte Black Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler item
Matte Black Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler
$28.95

Keep your cowgirl cool aid chillin' in this double-walled logo tumbler. Perfect for gifting or staying hydrated for those everlasting barn days.


White Bling Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler item
White Bling Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler
$28.95

Keep your cowgirl cool aid chillin' in this double-walled logo tumbler. Perfect for gifting or staying hydrated for those everlasting barn days.


Aurora Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler item
Aurora Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler
$28.95

Keep your cowgirl cool aid chillin' in this double-walled logo tumbler. Perfect for gifting or staying hydrated for those everlasting barn days.


Silver Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler item
Silver Double-Walled NVWDA Tumbler
$28.95

Keep your cowgirl cool aid chillin' in this double-walled logo tumbler. Perfect for gifting or staying hydrated for those everlasting barn days.


Aqua Blue NVWDA 20oz.Thermal item
Aqua Blue NVWDA 20oz.Thermal
$23.95

Keep your coffee hot and your chilled beverages cold with our double-walled, laser-engraved stainless steel thermal. Fits comfortably in cupholders.


The NVWDA logo is laser-engraved into the tumbler’s finish and will last a lifetime!


- 20oz

- Excellent quality

- Spill resistant, slider lid

- Excellent temperature retention

- Non-toxic and BPA free

- Hand wash recommended


Green NVWDA 20oz.Thermal item
Green NVWDA 20oz.Thermal
$23.95

Keep your coffee hot and your chilled beverages cold with our double-walled, laser-engraved stainless steel thermal. Fits comfortably in cupholders.


The NVWDA logo is laser-engraved into the tumbler’s finish and will last a lifetime!


- 20oz

- Excellent quality

- Spill resistant, slider lid

- Excellent temperature retention

- Non-toxic and BPA free

- Hand wash recommended


NavyBlue NVWDA 20oz.Thermal item
NavyBlue NVWDA 20oz.Thermal
$23.95

Keep your coffee hot and your chilled beverages cold with our double-walled, laser-engraved stainless steel thermal. Fits comfortably in cupholders.


The NVWDA logo is laser-engraved into the tumbler’s finish and will last a lifetime!


- 20oz

- Excellent quality

- Spill resistant, slider lid

- Excellent temperature retention

- Non-toxic and BPA free

- Hand wash recommended


Black NVWDA 20oz.Thermal item
Black NVWDA 20oz.Thermal
$23.95

Keep your coffee hot and your chilled beverages cold with our double-walled, laser-engraved stainless steel thermal. Fits comfortably in cupholders.


The NVWDA logo is laser-engraved into the tumbler’s finish and will last a lifetime!


- 20oz

- Excellent quality

- Spill resistant, slider lid

- Excellent temperature retention

- Non-toxic and BPA free

- Hand wash recommended


"Spirit of the Open Range" Crossbody item
"Spirit of the Open Range" Crossbody item
"Spirit of the Open Range" Crossbody item
"Spirit of the Open Range" Crossbody
$248

SOLD!


Dimensions: 10 x 1.5 x 7.8 in


"Let's Gallop" Crossbody item
"Let's Gallop" Crossbody item
"Let's Gallop" Crossbody item
"Let's Gallop" Crossbody
$158

This elegant "Let's gallop" cross-body is an exceptional piece for your handbag collection. It features a detachable smoky chain shoulder strap and can be carried as a clutch, worn over the shoulder, or as a cross-body.


Dimensions: 6 x 0.75 x 8"


"Kickin' Around Carry & Key Fob" item
"Kickin' Around Carry & Key Fob" item
"Kickin' Around Carry & Key Fob" item
"Kickin' Around Carry & Key Fob"
$58

Complete your look with this colorful accent.


Attach to any handbag or your belt loop with the easy-open hook or secure your keys on the key ring. Features a zipper closure, key ring, and easy-open lobster-claw clasp


Dimensions: 3.8" x 0.5" x 4.3"


"Lucky Horseshoe Carry & Key Fob" item
"Lucky Horseshoe Carry & Key Fob" item
"Lucky Horseshoe Carry & Key Fob" item
"Lucky Horseshoe Carry & Key Fob"
$58

Up your odds with this colorful hand-beaded accent. Attach to any handbag or your belt loop with the easy-open hook and secure your keys on the key ring. Features a zipper closure, key ring, and easy-open lobster-claw clasp


Dimensions: 4" x 0.3" x 4 in"


"Desert Cactus" Crossbody item
"Desert Cactus" Crossbody item
"Desert Cactus" Crossbody item
"Desert Cactus" Crossbody
$275

The "Desert Cactus" cross-body features sparkling sun rays in warm, rich golden earth tones. This cross-body handbag is a true work of art that exudes the desert's natural beauty.


Dimensions: 9.5 x 2.3 x 6.5"


"Line Dancing" Crossbody item
"Line Dancing" Crossbody item
"Line Dancing" Crossbody item
"Line Dancing" Crossbody
$205

The "Line Dancing" cross body is a kick-up-your-heels tribute to the twirls and taps of country dance floors. The playful fringe dances to the rhythm of your stride.


Dimensions: 8.8 x 2.3 x 8.3"


USPS MEDIUM BOX Standard Flat Rate Shipping & Handling item
USPS MEDIUM BOX Standard Flat Rate Shipping & Handling
$19.95

We will stuff it and ship it, direct to your door. Select and pay for USPS shipping during checkout.

(S) ®Keren Hart - SILVERY/GREY Quilted Vest (womens) item
(S) ®Keren Hart - SILVERY/GREY Quilted Vest (womens)
$79.95

JUST IN! This beautiful silvery-grey, women's Chevron Quilted Vest will keep you cozy in the saddle on crisp winter mornings. (vest is generously sized)

  • NVWDA Navy/Sky Blue Logo Embroidery On Chest
  • Zip Front
  • Stand Up Collar
  • 2 Zippered Pockets
  • Breath-able White Sherpa Lining
  • (1) Size Small Available
(M) ®Keren Hart - SILVERY/GREY Quilted Vest (womens) item
(M) ®Keren Hart - SILVERY/GREY Quilted Vest (womens)
$79.95

JUST IN! This beautiful silvery-grey women's Chevron Quilted Vest will keep you cozy in the saddle on crisp winter mornings. (vest is generously sized)

  • NVWDA Navy/Sky Blue Logo Embroidery On Chest
  • Zip Front
  • Stand Up Collar
  • 2 Zippered Pockets
  • Breath-able White Sherpa Lining
  • (2) Size Medium Vests Available
(L) ®Keren Hart - SILVERY/GREY Quilted Vest (womens) item
(L) ®Keren Hart - SILVERY/GREY Quilted Vest (womens)
$79.95

JUST IN! This beautiful silvery-grey women's Chevron Quilted Vest will keep you cozy in the saddle on crisp winter mornings. (vest is generously sized)

  • NVWDA Navy/Sky Blue Logo Embroidery On Chest
  • Zip Front
  • Stand Up Collar
  • 2 Zippered Pockets
  • Breath-able White Sherpa Lining
  • (2) Size Large Vests Available
(XL) ®Keren Hart - SILVERY/GREY Quilted Vest (womens) item
(XL) ®Keren Hart - SILVERY/GREY Quilted Vest (womens)
$79.95

JUST IN! This beautiful silvery-grey women's Chevron Quilted Vest will keep you cozy in the saddle on crisp winter mornings. (vest is generously sized)

  • NVWDA Navy/Sky Blue Logo Embroidery On Chest
  • Zip Front
  • Stand Up Collar
  • 2 Zippered Pockets
  • Breath-able White Sherpa Lining
  • (1) Extra Large Vest Available
(XL) NAVY BLUE -®Keren Hart Quilted Vest (womens) item
(XL) NAVY BLUE -®Keren Hart Quilted Vest (womens)
$79.95

JUST IN! This luxurious yet vibrant navy-colored women's Quilted Vest will keep you cozy in the saddle on crisp winter mornings. (vest is generously sized)

  • NVWDA Grey/Sky Blue Logo Embroidery On Chest
  • Zip Front
  • Stand Up Collar
  • 2 Zippered Pockets
  • Breath-able Silver/White Multi Colored FAUX Fur Lining
  • (2) XL Vests Available
(XXL) NAVY BLUE -®Keren Hart Quilted Vest (womens) item
(XXL) NAVY BLUE -®Keren Hart Quilted Vest (womens)
$79.95

JUST IN! This luxurious yet vibrant navy-colored women's Quilted Vest will keep you cozy in the saddle on crisp winter mornings. (vest is generously sized)

  • NVWDA Grey/Sky Blue Logo Embroidery On Chest
  • Zip Front
  • Stand Up Collar
  • 2 Zippered Pockets
  • Breath-able Silver/White Multi Colored FAUX Fur Lining
  • (2) XXL Vests Available
