NVWDA Swag Bag Is Here!

Keep your coffee hot and your chilled beverages cold with our double-walled, laser-engraved stainless steel thermal. Fits comfortably in cupholders.





The NVWDA logo is laser-engraved into the tumbler’s finish and will last a lifetime!





- 20oz

- Excellent quality

- Spill resistant, slider lid

- Excellent temperature retention

- Non-toxic and BPA free

- Hand wash recommended





NO RETURNS/STORE CREDIT ONLY.





NOTE: Select and PAY for the appropriate shipping method before checkout.





LOCAL STORE PICK UP AVAILABLE: This item can be picked up 24/7 at NVWDA's 2025/2026 SILVER SPONSOR RETAIL STORE LOCATION:

Haddies Gas / Car Wash & Convenience Store Location (9920 West Flamingo Road, LV, NV 89147).



NVWDA is thankful for our 2025/2026 community partnership with Haddies!