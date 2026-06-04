Northwest High School Football Booster Club
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Northwest High School Football Booster Club

About this event

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NW Football Booster Club’s Silent Auction

Quarter Freezer Beef item
Quarter Freezer Beef
$1,500

Starting bid

- Value: $1,500 Fill your freezer while supporting Northwest Vikings Football! Buyer gets to decide beef cuts using cut sheet. Processing will be done by Livingston Meats in Hopkinsville, KY.

Cow donated by Barnett Land & Cattle

Northwest Vikings Spirit Basket item
Northwest Vikings Spirit Basket
$150

Starting bid

Value $130 Show your Northwest Vikings pride with this spirit-filled fan basket packed with game day essentials and Vikings gear!

Includes:

  • 2 Northwest Vikings T-Shirts
  • Northwest Vikings Hat
  • Northwest Vikings Quarter-Zip Long Sleeve
  • Stadium Approved Clear Bag
  • Football Picture Frame
  • Light-Up Football
  • 2 Vikings Booster Club Concession Meal Certificates
  • 2 Thunder Sticks
  • 2 Pairs of Star Glasses
  • Cowbell
  • Green & Gold Bead Necklaces
  • Green & Gold Pom-Poms
  • Additional Vikings Spirit Accessories

Whether you’re cheering from the stands, supporting your favorite player, or showing off your Viking pride around town, this basket has everything you need for the season!


TENNESSEE GUN COUNTRY 1-YEAR MEMBERSHIP item
TENNESSEE GUN COUNTRY 1-YEAR MEMBERSHIP
$150

Starting bid

Value: $350

Take your shooting experience to the next level with a 1-Year Membership to Tennessee Gun Country!

Whether you’re an experienced shooter, hunter, or simply enjoy time at the range, this membership offers an incredible opportunity to enjoy a full year of membership benefits at one of the area’s premier shooting facilities.


Tennessee Gun Country Outdoors Package item
Tennessee Gun Country Outdoors Package item
Tennessee Gun Country Outdoors Package
$75

Starting bid

VALUE: $240 INCLUDES:


🎯 One 12-Pass Range Pass

🔥 Rechargeable Hand Warmers

🧰 Mini Ammo Can

🧢 Hunting-Themed Hat

🥤 Hunting-Themed Koozie

🍔 $50 Blackhorse Pub & Brewery Gift Card

🌻 Sunflower Seeds

🥩 Beef Stick

🥩 Beef Jerky



PERFECT FOR:


🎯 Range Enthusiasts

🦌 Hunters

🏕️ Outdoor Adventures

🎁 Gift Giving

🍔 A Night Out at Drake’s

Range Day Adventure Package item
Range Day Adventure Package item
Range Day Adventure Package
$75

Starting bid

VALUE: $240 INCLUDES:


🎯 One 12-Pass Range Pass

🔥 Rechargeable Hand Warmers

🧰 Mini Ammo Can

🧢 Hunting-Themed Hat

🥤 Hunting-Themed Koozie

🍔 $50 Drake’s Clarksville Gift Card

🌻 Sunflower Seeds

🥩 Beef Stick

🥩 Beef Jerky



PERFECT FOR:


🎯 Range Enthusiasts

🦌 Hunters

🏕️ Outdoor Adventures

🎁 Gift Giving

🍔 A Night Out at Drake’s

Kobalt Rolling Tool Chest item
Kobalt Rolling Tool Chest
$75

Starting bid

Value: $200

Keep your tools organized and ready for any project with this Kobalt rolling tool chest. Features multiple drawers, a large top storage compartment, side work tray, and rolling casters for easy mobility around the garage or workshop.

Perfect for:

  • Mechanics
  • DIY enthusiasts
  • Homeowners
  • Contractors
  • Fathers & Grandfathers


Dave & Buster’s Ultimate Family Fun Package item
Dave & Buster’s Ultimate Family Fun Package item
Dave & Buster’s Ultimate Family Fun Package
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $200 🎮 Bring home the ultimate Dave & Buster’s fan package!


This fun-filled basket includes a Dave & Buster’s exclusive sweatshirt and T-shirt, drinkware, games, treats, collectibles, and special Dave & Buster’s offers. Perfect for families, gamers, teens, or anyone who enjoys a night of games, and prizes.


Whether you’re gearing up for your next Dave & Buster’s adventure or looking for a unique gift, this basket is packed with entertainment and exclusive merchandise.


Bid often—this basket is sure to be a crowd favorite!


🎬Phoenix Theatre & Bowling Night 🎳 item
🎬Phoenix Theatre & Bowling Night 🎳 item
🎬Phoenix Theatre & Bowling Night 🎳
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $180

Everything you need for the perfect family night out and game night at home!


Includes:
🍿 2 VIP Phoenix Theatre Tickets
🎳 1 Hour of Bowling
🍽️ 2 Free Entrees on Rafferty’s
🎲 Monopoly Deal Card Game
🎲 UNO Card Game
🥤 Exclusive Reusable Tumbler
🍬 Assorted Candy & Snacks
🍿 Exclusive Popcorn Containers


Whether you’re planning a family outing, date night, or game night at home, this basket is packed with fun for all ages!



Downtown Clarksville Date Night item
Downtown Clarksville Date Night
$50

Starting bid

Value: $150


Enjoy an unforgettable night out in Downtown Clarksville with dinner, entertainment, and a few extras to make the evening special!


Includes:


🍽️ $50 Strawberry Alley Gift Card

👕 Two Strawberry Alley T-Shirts

🪓 Rage’N Axe Throwing 1 Hour for 2 People

🎲 Date Night Dice Game

🕯️ Scented Candle

🍬 Box of Candy 🥤Tumbler


Perfect For:

❤️ Date Nights

🎉 Couples

🎁 Unique Gifts

🏙️ Exploring Downtown Clarksville

🪓 Trying Something New


Whether you’re planning a fun night out, celebrating a special occasion, or looking for the perfect gift, this package combines great food, axe throwing, and a few cozy extras for a memorable experience.

❄️IceBin Tan Cooler item
❄️IceBin Tan Cooler item
❄️IceBin Tan Cooler item
❄️IceBin Tan Cooler
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $150


Keep your drinks and snacks cold wherever the adventure takes you! This premium IceBin Soft-Side Cooler, generously donated by  Hutson, Inc.⁠, is built for tailgates, camping trips, fishing outings, lake days, and weekend getaways. Durable, portable, and designed for excellent ice retention, it’s the perfect companion for any outdoor enthusiast. IceBin coolers are known for their rugged construction and high-performance insulation.


🧊IceBin Camo Cooler item
🧊IceBin Camo Cooler item
🧊IceBin Camo Cooler
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $150. Keep your drinks and snacks cold wherever the adventure takes you! This premium IceBin Soft-Side Cooler, generously donated by  Hutson, Inc.⁠, is built for tailgates, camping trips, fishing outings, lake days, and weekend getaways. Durable, portable, and designed for excellent ice retention, it’s the perfect companion for any outdoor enthusiast. IceBin coolers are known for their rugged construction and high-performance insulation.


Clarksville Date Night Dinner & Dessert Package item
Clarksville Date Night Dinner & Dessert Package
$60

Starting bid

Valued at $140


🍷❤️ Dinner & Dessert Date Night Package

Enjoy the perfect night out!

This package includes everything you need for a relaxing evening together:

🍷 Bottle of Beachaven Golden Rose Wine
🍷 Two Beachaven Winery Wine Glasses
🧲 Two Beachaven Winery Magnets
🍷 Beachaven Cork
🔑 Beachaven Corkscrew
🥩 $50 LongHorn Steakhouse Gift Card
🍰 $25 Olive Garden Gift Card (perfect for dessert—or dinner!) Whether you’re planning a date night, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself, this package is ready to enjoy.

PowerSmith LED Work Light item
PowerSmith LED Work Light item
PowerSmith LED Work Light
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value:

$100

💡 PowerSmith 14,000 Lumen Dual-Head LED Work Light with Tripod

Light up any project with this powerful PowerSmith Dual-Head LED Work Light featuring an adjustable tripod stand and an impressive 14,000 lumens of brightness.

Perfect for:
🔨 Construction projects
🚗 Garage and automotive work
🏕️ Outdoor events and camping
🏠 Home improvement projects
⚡ Emergency lighting needs

Features:

✔ 14,000 Lumens of High-Power LED Light
✔ Dual Adjustable Light Heads
✔ Adjustable Tripod Stand
✔ Durable Aluminum Housing
✔ Quick-Release Light Bar
✔ Energy Efficient LED Technology
✔ Rated for Up to 50,000 Hours of Use
✔ ETL Certified


Raising Cane’s Ultimate Fan’s Basket item
Raising Cane’s Ultimate Fan’s Basket item
Raising Cane’s Ultimate Fan’s Basket
$40

Starting bid

Valued at $100Calling all Cane’s fans! This basket is packed with exclusive Raising Cane’s merchandise, meal certificates, and fun collectibles. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just love great chicken fingers, this basket has something for everyone.


Enjoy meals on Cane’s while showing off your fan gear with hats, shirts, accessories, and more!


🎳🐭 Chuck E. Cheese & Bowling Family Fun Basket 🐭🎳 #1 item
🎳🐭 Chuck E. Cheese & Bowling Family Fun Basket 🐭🎳 #1 item
🎳🐭 Chuck E. Cheese & Bowling Family Fun Basket 🐭🎳 #1
$35

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100+Get ready for a day of family fun!


This basket includes:
🍕 A Chuck E. Cheese Family Package featuring:
• 1 Large 1-Topping Pizza
• 4 Drinks
• 2 Thirty-Minute Play Cards


🎳 1 Hour of Bowling for Up to 5 People


🐭 Chuck E. Cheese Plush


🍕 Pizza Plush


🍬 Assorted Candy & Snacks


✨ Holographic Stickers


Whether you’re planning a family night out, a weekend adventure, or looking for the perfect way to treat the kids, this basket has everything you need for hours of fun and memories together!






🎳🐭 Chuck E. Cheese & Bowling Family Fun Basket 🐭🎳 #2 item
🎳🐭 Chuck E. Cheese & Bowling Family Fun Basket 🐭🎳 #2 item
🎳🐭 Chuck E. Cheese & Bowling Family Fun Basket 🐭🎳 #2
$35

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100+Get ready for a day of family fun!


This basket includes:
🍕 A Chuck E. Cheese Family Package featuring:
• 1 Large 1-Topping Pizza
• 4 Drinks
• 2 Thirty-Minute Play Cards


🎳 1 Hour of Bowling for Up to 5 People


🐭 Chuck E. Cheese Plush


🍕 Pizza Plush


🍬 Assorted Candy & Snacks


✨ Holographic Stickers


Whether you’re planning a family night out, a weekend adventure, or looking for the perfect way to treat the kids, this basket has everything you need for hours of fun and memories together!




🎳🐭 Chuck E. Cheese & Bowling Family Fun Basket 🐭🎳 #3 item
🎳🐭 Chuck E. Cheese & Bowling Family Fun Basket 🐭🎳 #3 item
🎳🐭 Chuck E. Cheese & Bowling Family Fun Basket 🐭🎳 #3
$35

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100+Get ready for a day of family fun!


This basket includes:
🍕 A Chuck E. Cheese Family Package featuring:
• 1 Large 1-Topping Pizza
• 4 Drinks
• 2 Thirty-Minute Play Cards


🎳 1 Hour of Bowling for Up to 5 People


🐭 Chuck E. Cheese Plush


🍕 Pizza Plush


🍬 Assorted Candy & Snacks


✨ Holographic Stickers


Whether you’re planning a family night out, a weekend adventure, or looking for the perfect way to treat the kids, this basket has everything you need for hours of fun and memories together!



🏈 Texas Roadhouse Game Day Basket item
🏈 Texas Roadhouse Game Day Basket item
🏈 Texas Roadhouse Game Day Basket
$35

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100

Enjoy the perfect game-day experience with this football-themed basket featuring:

  • Texas Roadhouse Dinner for Two (up to $30)
  • Texas Roadhouse peanuts
  • Texas Roadhouse steak seasoning
  • Texas Roadhouse steak sauce
  • Football wall art
  • Light-up football wall décor
  • Football wall hanger
  • Football light switch plate
  • Mini football
  • Assorted game-day snacks


🧼 Home Refresh Home Care Basket item
🧼 Home Refresh Home Care Basket item
🧼 Home Refresh Home Care Basket
$30

Starting bid

Value- $90 Everything you need to keep your home sparkling clean and organized!


Includes:
🧽 Cleaning supplies
🧼 Stainless steel wipes
🧴 Bathroom and kitchen cleaners
🧹 Scrub brushes 🧽 Microfiberi towels. ✨Fridge liners
✨ Household cleaning accessories
🏠 Storage Basket


Whether you’re tackling spring cleaning, moving into a new home, or just love a clean house, this basket is packed with useful everyday essentials.


Cici’s Pizza & Bowling Family Fun Night #1 item
Cici’s Pizza & Bowling Family Fun Night #1
$20

Starting bid

Value: $60 Includes: 🍕 Two Adult CiCi’s Pizza Buffets

🎳 One Hour of Bowling

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Bowling for Up to 5 People. Perfect for a family outing, weekend fun, or a simple night making memories together

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!