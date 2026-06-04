NW Football Booster Club’s Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
- Value: $1,500 Fill your freezer while supporting Northwest Vikings Football! Buyer gets to decide beef cuts using cut sheet. Processing will be done by Livingston Meats in Hopkinsville, KY.
Cow donated by Barnett Land & Cattle
Starting bid
Value $130 Show your Northwest Vikings pride with this spirit-filled fan basket packed with game day essentials and Vikings gear!
Includes:
Whether you’re cheering from the stands, supporting your favorite player, or showing off your Viking pride around town, this basket has everything you need for the season!
Starting bid
Value: $350
Take your shooting experience to the next level with a 1-Year Membership to Tennessee Gun Country!
Whether you’re an experienced shooter, hunter, or simply enjoy time at the range, this membership offers an incredible opportunity to enjoy a full year of membership benefits at one of the area’s premier shooting facilities.
Starting bid
VALUE: $240 INCLUDES:
🎯 One 12-Pass Range Pass
🔥 Rechargeable Hand Warmers
🧰 Mini Ammo Can
🧢 Hunting-Themed Hat
🥤 Hunting-Themed Koozie
🍔 $50 Blackhorse Pub & Brewery Gift Card
🌻 Sunflower Seeds
🥩 Beef Stick
🥩 Beef Jerky
⸻
PERFECT FOR:
🎯 Range Enthusiasts
🦌 Hunters
🏕️ Outdoor Adventures
🎁 Gift Giving
🍔 A Night Out at Drake’s
Starting bid
VALUE: $240 INCLUDES:
🎯 One 12-Pass Range Pass
🔥 Rechargeable Hand Warmers
🧰 Mini Ammo Can
🧢 Hunting-Themed Hat
🥤 Hunting-Themed Koozie
🍔 $50 Drake’s Clarksville Gift Card
🌻 Sunflower Seeds
🥩 Beef Stick
🥩 Beef Jerky
⸻
PERFECT FOR:
🎯 Range Enthusiasts
🦌 Hunters
🏕️ Outdoor Adventures
🎁 Gift Giving
🍔 A Night Out at Drake’s
Starting bid
Value: $200
Keep your tools organized and ready for any project with this Kobalt rolling tool chest. Features multiple drawers, a large top storage compartment, side work tray, and rolling casters for easy mobility around the garage or workshop.
Perfect for:
Starting bid
Valued at $200 🎮 Bring home the ultimate Dave & Buster’s fan package!
This fun-filled basket includes a Dave & Buster’s exclusive sweatshirt and T-shirt, drinkware, games, treats, collectibles, and special Dave & Buster’s offers. Perfect for families, gamers, teens, or anyone who enjoys a night of games, and prizes.
Whether you’re gearing up for your next Dave & Buster’s adventure or looking for a unique gift, this basket is packed with entertainment and exclusive merchandise.
Bid often—this basket is sure to be a crowd favorite!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $180
Everything you need for the perfect family night out and game night at home!
Includes:
🍿 2 VIP Phoenix Theatre Tickets
🎳 1 Hour of Bowling
🍽️ 2 Free Entrees on Rafferty’s
🎲 Monopoly Deal Card Game
🎲 UNO Card Game
🥤 Exclusive Reusable Tumbler
🍬 Assorted Candy & Snacks
🍿 Exclusive Popcorn Containers
Whether you’re planning a family outing, date night, or game night at home, this basket is packed with fun for all ages!
Starting bid
Value: $150
Enjoy an unforgettable night out in Downtown Clarksville with dinner, entertainment, and a few extras to make the evening special!
Includes:
🍽️ $50 Strawberry Alley Gift Card
👕 Two Strawberry Alley T-Shirts
🪓 Rage’N Axe Throwing 1 Hour for 2 People
🎲 Date Night Dice Game
🕯️ Scented Candle
🍬 Box of Candy 🥤Tumbler
Perfect For:
❤️ Date Nights
🎉 Couples
🎁 Unique Gifts
🏙️ Exploring Downtown Clarksville
🪓 Trying Something New
Whether you’re planning a fun night out, celebrating a special occasion, or looking for the perfect gift, this package combines great food, axe throwing, and a few cozy extras for a memorable experience.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150
Keep your drinks and snacks cold wherever the adventure takes you! This premium IceBin Soft-Side Cooler, generously donated by Hutson, Inc., is built for tailgates, camping trips, fishing outings, lake days, and weekend getaways. Durable, portable, and designed for excellent ice retention, it’s the perfect companion for any outdoor enthusiast. IceBin coolers are known for their rugged construction and high-performance insulation.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150. Keep your drinks and snacks cold wherever the adventure takes you! This premium IceBin Soft-Side Cooler, generously donated by Hutson, Inc., is built for tailgates, camping trips, fishing outings, lake days, and weekend getaways. Durable, portable, and designed for excellent ice retention, it’s the perfect companion for any outdoor enthusiast. IceBin coolers are known for their rugged construction and high-performance insulation.
Starting bid
Valued at $140
🍷❤️ Dinner & Dessert Date Night Package
Enjoy the perfect night out!
This package includes everything you need for a relaxing evening together:
🍷 Bottle of Beachaven Golden Rose Wine
🍷 Two Beachaven Winery Wine Glasses
🧲 Two Beachaven Winery Magnets
🍷 Beachaven Cork
🔑 Beachaven Corkscrew
🥩 $50 LongHorn Steakhouse Gift Card
🍰 $25 Olive Garden Gift Card (perfect for dessert—or dinner!) Whether you’re planning a date night, celebrating a special occasion, or simply treating yourself, this package is ready to enjoy.
Starting bid
Estimated Value:
$100
💡 PowerSmith 14,000 Lumen Dual-Head LED Work Light with Tripod
Light up any project with this powerful PowerSmith Dual-Head LED Work Light featuring an adjustable tripod stand and an impressive 14,000 lumens of brightness.
Perfect for:
🔨 Construction projects
🚗 Garage and automotive work
🏕️ Outdoor events and camping
🏠 Home improvement projects
⚡ Emergency lighting needs
Features:
✔ 14,000 Lumens of High-Power LED Light
✔ Dual Adjustable Light Heads
✔ Adjustable Tripod Stand
✔ Durable Aluminum Housing
✔ Quick-Release Light Bar
✔ Energy Efficient LED Technology
✔ Rated for Up to 50,000 Hours of Use
✔ ETL Certified
Starting bid
Valued at $100Calling all Cane’s fans! This basket is packed with exclusive Raising Cane’s merchandise, meal certificates, and fun collectibles. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just love great chicken fingers, this basket has something for everyone.
Enjoy meals on Cane’s while showing off your fan gear with hats, shirts, accessories, and more!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100+Get ready for a day of family fun!
This basket includes:
🍕 A Chuck E. Cheese Family Package featuring:
• 1 Large 1-Topping Pizza
• 4 Drinks
• 2 Thirty-Minute Play Cards
🎳 1 Hour of Bowling for Up to 5 People
🐭 Chuck E. Cheese Plush
🍕 Pizza Plush
🍬 Assorted Candy & Snacks
✨ Holographic Stickers
Whether you’re planning a family night out, a weekend adventure, or looking for the perfect way to treat the kids, this basket has everything you need for hours of fun and memories together!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100+Get ready for a day of family fun!
This basket includes:
🍕 A Chuck E. Cheese Family Package featuring:
• 1 Large 1-Topping Pizza
• 4 Drinks
• 2 Thirty-Minute Play Cards
🎳 1 Hour of Bowling for Up to 5 People
🐭 Chuck E. Cheese Plush
🍕 Pizza Plush
🍬 Assorted Candy & Snacks
✨ Holographic Stickers
Whether you’re planning a family night out, a weekend adventure, or looking for the perfect way to treat the kids, this basket has everything you need for hours of fun and memories together!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100+Get ready for a day of family fun!
This basket includes:
🍕 A Chuck E. Cheese Family Package featuring:
• 1 Large 1-Topping Pizza
• 4 Drinks
• 2 Thirty-Minute Play Cards
🎳 1 Hour of Bowling for Up to 5 People
🐭 Chuck E. Cheese Plush
🍕 Pizza Plush
🍬 Assorted Candy & Snacks
✨ Holographic Stickers
Whether you’re planning a family night out, a weekend adventure, or looking for the perfect way to treat the kids, this basket has everything you need for hours of fun and memories together!
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Enjoy the perfect game-day experience with this football-themed basket featuring:
Starting bid
Value- $90 Everything you need to keep your home sparkling clean and organized!
Includes:
🧽 Cleaning supplies
🧼 Stainless steel wipes
🧴 Bathroom and kitchen cleaners
🧹 Scrub brushes 🧽 Microfiberi towels. ✨Fridge liners
✨ Household cleaning accessories
🏠 Storage Basket
Whether you’re tackling spring cleaning, moving into a new home, or just love a clean house, this basket is packed with useful everyday essentials.
Starting bid
Value: $60 Includes: 🍕 Two Adult CiCi’s Pizza Buffets
🎳 One Hour of Bowling
👨👩👧👦 Bowling for Up to 5 People. Perfect for a family outing, weekend fun, or a simple night making memories together
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!