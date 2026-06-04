NW Football Booster Club’s Silent Auction

Value $130 Show your Northwest Vikings pride with this spirit-filled fan basket packed with game day essentials and Vikings gear!

Includes:

2 Northwest Vikings T-Shirts

Northwest Vikings Hat

Northwest Vikings Quarter-Zip Long Sleeve

Stadium Approved Clear Bag

Football Picture Frame

Light-Up Football

2 Vikings Booster Club Concession Meal Certificates

2 Thunder Sticks

2 Pairs of Star Glasses

Cowbell

Green & Gold Bead Necklaces

Green & Gold Pom-Poms

Additional Vikings Spirit Accessories

Whether you’re cheering from the stands, supporting your favorite player, or showing off your Viking pride around town, this basket has everything you need for the season!



