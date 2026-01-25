NW States Illuminations

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Grilled balsamic chicken breast on baby arugula with scallions, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted pine nut, lemon basil vinaigrette
Chilled marinated London broil on a bed of fresh Asian greens with hearts of palm, grilled mushrooms and ginger-soy dressing
Red quinoa tossed with spinach, arugula, shredded carrots, red and yellow peppers and chick peas with red wine vinaigrette
Hoisin-glazed London broil slices on a wild rice and brown rice mixture topped with pineapple, Enoki mushrooms, avocado, thinly sliced radish and cucumber, ponzu dressing and toasted sesame seeds.
Sashimi salmon tossed on Togarashi sauce on sushi rice with shredded carrots and radish, avocado, cucumber, mango, bean sprouts and Wakame seaweed salad
Mesquite grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and garlic brioche croutons with classic Caesar dressing.
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