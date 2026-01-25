Alaska State Society, NSDAR

Hosted by

Alaska State Society, NSDAR

About this event

NW States Illuminations

4th St SW

Washington, DC 20560, USA

Balsamic Glazed Chicken Salad
$75

Grilled balsamic chicken breast on baby arugula with scallions, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted pine nut, lemon basil vinaigrette

Bangkok Beef Salad Bowl
$75

Chilled marinated London broil on a bed of fresh Asian greens with hearts of palm, grilled mushrooms and ginger-soy dressing

Colorful Quinoa Salad Bowl
$75

Red quinoa tossed with spinach, arugula, shredded carrots, red and yellow peppers and chick peas with red wine vinaigrette

Ponzu Beef Bowl
$75

Hoisin-glazed London broil slices on a wild rice and brown rice mixture topped with pineapple, Enoki mushrooms, avocado, thinly sliced radish and cucumber, ponzu dressing and toasted sesame seeds.

Salmon Togarashi Bowl
$75

Sashimi salmon tossed on Togarashi sauce on sushi rice with shredded carrots and radish, avocado, cucumber, mango, bean sprouts and Wakame seaweed salad

Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
$75

Mesquite grilled chicken breast on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and garlic brioche croutons with classic Caesar dressing.

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