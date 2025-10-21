Northwest Arkansas Local Food Network

Hosted by

Northwest Arkansas Local Food Network

About this event

NWA Local Food Systems Conference

922 E Emma Ave

Springdale, AR 72764, USA

GA: Full Conference Day - Dec 10th
$45

Access to attend full conference schedule on December 10th

  • 15+ educational sessions to choose from, keynote speaker and discussion panels with regional leaders
  • Locally sourced lunch
  • Coffee and snacks throughout the day
  • Access to exhibitor hall and resource partners
  • Networking opportunities
  • Tour of Market Center of the Ozarks
  • Happy hour reception at MCO
**Lunch & Keynote ONLY Ticket - Dec 10th
$25

****IMPORTANT Full-Day Registration includes lunch. You do not need to buy this separately.


Join us for lunch and an inspiring keynote presentation.

Day 2: Farmer2Farmer Learning
$10
  • December 11th, 9:00am - 1:00pm
  • Facilitated peer to peer learning with regional farm mentors
  • Coffee and snacks throughout the day
  • Locally sourced lunch


Day 2: Organic Systems Work Plan
Free
  • December 11th, 12:00pm - 4:00pm
  • Locally sourced lunch
  • Get hands-on guidance from experienced organic farmers as you build and refine your own OSP


Exhibitor - Nonprofit
$150

MUST BE PRE-APPROVED - Join us as an exhibitor representing your nonprofit or institution.


Registration includes one admission ticket, space for a 10' setup, one lunch, and one admission to Happy Hour reception.


Table not included. Please ensure all tables have a table covering.


Additional attendees may be purchased as single registrations.


Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

Exhibitor - Business
$225

MUST BE PRE-APPROVED - Join us as an exhibitor and position your business in front of our audience of farmers, food entrepreneurs, and food system leaders.


Registration includes two admission tickets, space for a 10' setup, two lunches, and two admission to Happy Hour reception.


Table not included. Please ensure all tables have a table covering.


Additional attendees may be purchased as single registrations. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

Exhibitor - DOUBLE
$400

MUST BE PRE-APPROVED Join us as an exhibitor and position your business in front of our audience of farmers, food entrepreneurs, and food system leaders.


Registration includes two admission tickets, space for a larger setup (up to 16', two lunches, and two admission to Happy Hour reception.


Table not included. Please ensure all tables have a table covering.


Additional attendees may be purchased as single registrations.


Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

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