NWA Local Food Systems Conference

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About this event
Access to attend full conference schedule on December 10th
****IMPORTANT Full-Day Registration includes lunch. You do not need to buy this separately.
Join us for lunch and an inspiring keynote presentation.
MUST BE PRE-APPROVED - Join us as an exhibitor representing your nonprofit or institution.
Registration includes one admission ticket, space for a 10' setup, one lunch, and one admission to Happy Hour reception.
Table not included. Please ensure all tables have a table covering.
Additional attendees may be purchased as single registrations.
Reach out to [email protected] with questions.
MUST BE PRE-APPROVED - Join us as an exhibitor and position your business in front of our audience of farmers, food entrepreneurs, and food system leaders.
Registration includes two admission tickets, space for a 10' setup, two lunches, and two admission to Happy Hour reception.
Table not included. Please ensure all tables have a table covering.
Additional attendees may be purchased as single registrations. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.
MUST BE PRE-APPROVED Join us as an exhibitor and position your business in front of our audience of farmers, food entrepreneurs, and food system leaders.
Registration includes two admission tickets, space for a larger setup (up to 16', two lunches, and two admission to Happy Hour reception.
Table not included. Please ensure all tables have a table covering.
Additional attendees may be purchased as single registrations.
Reach out to [email protected] with questions.
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