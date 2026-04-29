NWA Tamil Sangam Inc

Offered by

NWA Tamil Sangam Inc

About the memberships

NWA Tamil Sangam Memberships

Yearly Individual Membership
$10

Valid until May 14, 2027

A Voice in Leadership: Voting rights to select Sangam officers.

Get Involved: Eligibility to join the Joint Executive Committee (JEC).

Exclusive Access: Invitations to members-only events.

Youth Leadership: Children (ages 13–19) can join the Youth Board and gain leadership experience.

Yearly Family Membership
$15

Valid until May 14, 2027

A Voice in Leadership: Voting rights to select Sangam officers.

Get Involved: Eligibility to join the Joint Executive Committee (JEC).

Exclusive Access: Invitations to members-only events.

Youth Leadership: Children (ages 13–19) can join the Youth Board and gain leadership experience.

Lifetime Individual Membership
$100

No expiration

One-Time Investment: No yearly renewals or fee changes.

Deep Discounts: Priority access to discounted event tickets.

Leadership Track: Eligibility to serve on the Executive Committee (EC).

Includes all benefits of Yearly membership.

Lifetime Family Membership
$150

No expiration

One-Time Investment: No yearly renewals or fee changes.

Deep Discounts: Priority access to discounted event tickets.

Leadership Track: Eligibility to serve on the Executive Committee (EC).

Includes all benefits of Yearly membership.

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