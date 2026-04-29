NWA Tamil Sangam Memberships

About the memberships
Valid until May 14, 2027
A Voice in Leadership: Voting rights to select Sangam officers.
Get Involved: Eligibility to join the Joint Executive Committee (JEC).
Exclusive Access: Invitations to members-only events.
Youth Leadership: Children (ages 13–19) can join the Youth Board and gain leadership experience.
Valid until May 14, 2027
A Voice in Leadership: Voting rights to select Sangam officers.
Get Involved: Eligibility to join the Joint Executive Committee (JEC).
Exclusive Access: Invitations to members-only events.
Youth Leadership: Children (ages 13–19) can join the Youth Board and gain leadership experience.
No expiration
One-Time Investment: No yearly renewals or fee changes.
Deep Discounts: Priority access to discounted event tickets.
Leadership Track: Eligibility to serve on the Executive Committee (EC).
Includes all benefits of Yearly membership.
No expiration
One-Time Investment: No yearly renewals or fee changes.
Deep Discounts: Priority access to discounted event tickets.
Leadership Track: Eligibility to serve on the Executive Committee (EC).
Includes all benefits of Yearly membership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!