NWA Kannada Sangha Inc.

Hosted by

NWA Kannada Sangha Inc.

About this event

NWAKS - Pavan Venugoal @ Bentonville

1 College Dr

Bentonville, AR 72712, USA

VIP Admission - Adult (Age 16 & Above)
$20

* First 3 rows reserved for VIP seating *


Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for Pavan Venugopal stand up comedy show. VIP admission ticket will have reserved front row seatings.


*** Kids below 16 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***

General Admission - Adult (Age 16 & Above)
$12

Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for Pavan Venugopal stand up comedy show.


*** Kids below 16 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!