NWAKS - Pavan Venugoal @ Bentonville

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About this event
* First 3 rows reserved for VIP seating *
Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for Pavan Venugopal stand up comedy show. VIP admission ticket will have reserved front row seatings.
*** Kids below 16 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***
Admits 1 adult per purchased ticket for Pavan Venugopal stand up comedy show.
*** Kids below 16 Yrs of age will have free admission to the event only if accompanied by and adult who has purchased the ticket for the event ***
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