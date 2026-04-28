NWAMGQ Classes

About this event
Brina Smith will be offering a quilted clothing workshop
Brina Smith will be offering a quilted clothing workshop
Sam Beitia will be teaching a workshop on September 16, 2026.
Make a Quilted Hoodie will be your opportunity to learn this now skill and have something to wear.
Sam Beitia will be teaching a workshop on September 16, 2026.
Make a Quilted Hoodie will be your opportunity to learn this now skill and have something to wear.
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