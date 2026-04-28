Modern Quilt Guild Inc

Hosted by

Modern Quilt Guild Inc

About this event

NWAMGQ Classes

Members - Quilted Clothing Workshop - Jun 17, 2026 item
Members - Quilted Clothing Workshop - Jun 17, 2026
$20

Brina Smith will be offering a quilted clothing workshop

Non-Members - Quilted Clothing Workshop - Jun 17, 2026
$40

Brina Smith will be offering a quilted clothing workshop

Member - Make a Quilted Hoodie - September 16, 2026
$20

Sam Beitia will be teaching a workshop on September 16, 2026.

Make a Quilted Hoodie will be your opportunity to learn this now skill and have something to wear.

Non-Member - Make a Quilted Hoodie - September 16, 2026
$40

Sam Beitia will be teaching a workshop on September 16, 2026.

Make a Quilted Hoodie will be your opportunity to learn this now skill and have something to wear.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!