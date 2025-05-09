NWC Bottle Sponsor - Pisces Sushi + Global Bistro - May 25, 2025

Bottle sponsorship includes a complimentary special pour during the tasting as a thank-you for your support. (Please note: general admission to the event is still required and not included with the sponsorship.)
Bottle sponsorship includes a complimentary special pour during the tasting as a thank-you for your support. (Please note: general admission to the event is still required and not included with the sponsorship.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!