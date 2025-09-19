NWES PTO’s Shop

Buy your student a popcorn pass (one pass per student) that covers the rest of the school year. To buy multiple passes in one transaction, please press the + button until you reach the needed number of passes. A new student information line will populate for each pass.





Buy an extra “pass” to help support the class. Write EXTRA in the student name line. Extra “pass” funds donated will be used to help support the needs of students and teachers throughout the school, which may include popcorn for a classmate in need, classroom supplies, fun and educational activities, teacher appreciation, and more!