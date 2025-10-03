Fly Away Home Birdhouse Auction

Artist: Chad Montoure





Chad has been creating art for most of his life, first discovering a love for oil painting at a young age.

Painting and drawing have long served as outlets for creative expression, and this birdhouse piece was designed to bring a touch of joy and whimsy. For this project, Chad stepped slightly outside his comfort zone, using acrylics instead of oils to accommodate the limited timeframe. Though not a professional artist, he paints purely for the love of art, and hopes that spirit shines through in this cheerful creation.