NWPC Foundation Happy Hour: Building on the Foundation; Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future.
926 J St
Sacramento, CA 95814, USA
NWPC Registered Attendee
free
This ticket is reserved for individuals already registered for the NWPC Conference. Verification will be conducted. Includes access to the August 9, 2025 NWPC Foundation Evening Reception from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM at Grange Restaurant & Bar, The Citizen Hotel in Sacramento. Enjoy light refreshments, networking, program highlights, and inspiring remarks from special guests.
General Admission
$50
Open to all supporters! Your ticket supports the NWPC Foundation’s nonpartisan work to advance women in leadership and is tax-deductible under our 501(c)(3) status. Tax ID: 46-0543877 Enjoy light refreshments, networking, and inspiring remarks from leaders in politics and advocacy.
Supporter
$500
2 tickets, listing in the program, and signage. Your ticket supports the NWPC Foundation’s nonpartisan work to advance women in leadership and is tax-deductible under our 501(c)(3) status. Tax ID: 46-0543877 Enjoy light refreshments, networking, and inspiring remarks from leaders in politics and advocacy.
Advocate
$1,000
Logo placement on website, 4 tickets, listing in program, verbal recognition, digital promotion. Your ticket supports the NWPC Foundation’s nonpartisan work to advance women in leadership and is tax-deductible under our 501(c)(3) status. Tax ID: 46-0543877 Enjoy light refreshments, networking, and inspiring remarks from leaders in politics and advocacy.
Champion
$2,500
Premier logo placement on website, 6 tickets, verbal recognition, digital + printed promo. Your ticket supports the NWPC Foundation’s nonpartisan work to advance women in leadership and is tax-deductible under our 501(c)(3) status. Tax ID: 46-0543877 Enjoy light refreshments, networking, and inspiring remarks from leaders in politics and advocacy.
