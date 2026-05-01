New York Harbor School PTA

Offered by

New York Harbor School PTA

About this shop

NY Harbor FFA Candles

Small Lemon Drop Candle item
Small Lemon Drop Candle
$8

Ingredients: coconut oil, essential oil and beeswax

0
Small Eucalyptus Candle item
Small Eucalyptus Candle
$8

Ingredients: coconut oil, essential oil and beeswax

0
Small Lavender Fields Candle item
Small Lavender Fields Candle
$8

Ingredients: coconut oil, essential oil and beeswax

0
Large Lemon Drop Candle item
Large Lemon Drop Candle
$10

Ingredients: coconut oil, essential oil and beeswax

0
Large Lavender Fields Candle item
Large Lavender Fields Candle
$10

Ingredients: coconut oil, essential oil and beeswax

0
Large Eucalyptus Shade Candle item
Large Eucalyptus Shade Candle
$10

Ingredients: coconut oil, essential oil and beeswax

0
Large Sweet Vanilla item
Large Sweet Vanilla
$10

Ingredients: coconut oil, essential oil and beeswax

0
Large Eucalyptus & Orange item
Large Eucalyptus & Orange
$10

Ingredients: coconut oil, essential oil and beeswax

0
Large Eucalyptus & Lemon item
Large Eucalyptus & Lemon
$10

Ingredients: coconut oil, essential oil and beeswax

0
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