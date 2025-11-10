NYACOA SOCIAL

Get ready for a night of partying, dancing, strolling, and pure D9 energy as we celebrate NYACOA weekend in Buffalo! Your $10 donation grants you access to the Social Gathering and directly supports the Eugene S. Richards Memorial Foundation, which funds scholarships, mentorship programs, and community initiatives throughout Western New York.

Come enjoy the music, the fellowship, the vibes, and the unity of Divine Nine organizations coming together for an unforgettable night.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you! 🖤💛