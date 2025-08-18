Hosted by

Narragansett Youth Basketball Association

NYBA's Silent Auction

Connecticut Sun Tickets item
Connecticut Sun Tickets
$100

Starting bid

3 Tickets

Section 13 Row M Seats 15-17

(near Suns bench!)

Date: August 21th, 2025

Tipoff: 7pm

vs: Washington Mystics

& SWAG bag with Autographed ball!


Courtesy of Alan Yick and Key Real Estate

Twosome at Point Judith Country Club item
Twosome at Point Judith Country Club
$300

Starting bid

Amazing opportunity to enjoy a round of golf with a friend (AND Corey Martin!) at the beautiful and exclusive PJCC! End your day with a delicious lunch at the 19th hole (included)


Must be used by end of 2025 Season

(Offer can be split with a friend but must go together)

Courtesy of the Martin and Sullivan Family

