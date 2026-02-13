New York City American Association of Zoo Keepers
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New York City American Association of Zoo Keepers

Hosted by

New York City American Association of Zoo Keepers

About this event

Sales closed

NYC AAZK Okapi Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2300 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10460, USA

Okapi Figure item
Okapi Figure
$5

Starting bid

Small approximately 2 inch okapi figure made out of clay

Okapi Painted Disk item
Okapi Painted Disk
$10

Starting bid

Ceramic painted disk

Okapi Photo Frame item
Okapi Photo Frame
$5

Starting bid

Okapi frame from Zoorasia in Japan

Okapi Wooden Figure item
Okapi Wooden Figure
$20

Starting bid

approximately 7 inches tall, 7 inches long wooden figure

Okapi Tile item
Okapi Tile
$15

Starting bid

Approximately 8 x 11 inches ceramic tile

Okapi Figure item
Okapi Figure
$5

Starting bid

approximately 2 x 3 inches

Okapi Ceramic Figurine item
Okapi Ceramic Figurine
$15

Starting bid

approximately 2 x 2 inches

Vintage Frankfurt Zoo Souvenir Photos item
Vintage Frankfurt Zoo Souvenir Photos
$15

Starting bid

12 assorted vintage souvenir photos from Frankfurt Zoo

Metal Okapi Figure item
Metal Okapi Figure
$20

Starting bid

Approximately 2 x 2 inch metal okapi figure

Vintage Okapi Postcard item
Vintage Okapi Postcard
$10

Starting bid

Vintage postcard from the Ituri

1974 Zoo Antwerp Zoology & Pathology Books item
1974 Zoo Antwerp Zoology & Pathology Books
$25

Starting bid

1974 Antwerp Zoo English edition of annual Zoology and Pathology Booklet

1977 Zoo Antwerp Zoology & Pathology Books item
1977 Zoo Antwerp Zoology & Pathology Books
$25

Starting bid

1977 Antwerp Zoo English edition of annual Zoology and Pathology Booklet

1978 Antwerp Zoo Zoology & Pathology Booklet item
1978 Antwerp Zoo Zoology & Pathology Booklet
$1

Starting bid

1978 Antwerp Zoo English edition of annual Zoology and Pathology Booklet

Foldable Okapi Craft item
Foldable Okapi Craft
$10

Starting bid

Zoorasia (Japan) foldable Okapi craft

Copenhagen Zoo Mini Poster item
Copenhagen Zoo Mini Poster
$20

Starting bid

approximately 6x9 inch poster from Copenhagen Zoo

Framed Okapi Art item
Framed Okapi Art
$25

Starting bid

approximately 11x 8 inches

Framed Okapi Photo Portrait item
Framed Okapi Photo Portrait
$25

Starting bid

approximately 8 x 11 inches

Framed Okapi Drawing item
Framed Okapi Drawing
$25

Starting bid

Approximately 8 x 11 inches

Dallas Zoo Patches item
Dallas Zoo Patches
$5

Starting bid

Two Dallas Zoo okapi patches

(1) New York Zoological Society Okapi Patch item
(1) New York Zoological Society Okapi Patch
$20

Starting bid

One patch, patch will be offered to the three top bidders

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